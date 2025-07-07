Apple releases visionOS 26 beta 3 with these new features

As the test cycle follows, Apple has just released visionOS 26 beta 3 to Apple Vision Pro. The second major software update since its release last year helps to mature the company’s latest new marketing product.

With lots of rumors regarding Apple Vision Pro roadmap through 2028 and the new features presented during the WWDC 2025 keynote, the company’s spatial computer is surely getting a lot better this fall.

For example, Apple is taking the Personas feature out of the beta with visionOS. The company says the “all-new Personas now have striking expressivity and sharpness, offering a full side profile view, and remarkably accurate hair, lashes, and complexion.”

However, visionOS 26 beta 3 is not just about the new Personas. There are improved spatial experiences. These are the top three:

Spatial Widgets: With them, you can place widgets in the real world. Every time you turn your Apple Vision Pro on, they’ll remain where you placed them,. More interestingly, you can customize the widgets with different frames, width, color, and depth.

Spatial Scenes: Combining a generative AI algorithm and computation depth, Spatial Scenes makes photos 3D, making even more immersive how you see your favorite pictures.

Spatial Browsing: With Safari, visionOS 26 beta 3 lets users read articles by hiding distractions while even revealing spatial scenes from the photos of newspapers, in addition to native playback of 180 and 360-degree recordings.

Shared Spatial Experiences: When two people are together with their own Vision Pro, they can watch a movie in 3D in the same digital space, play games, join a FaceTime call, and collaborate at work.

Besides these features, visionOS 26 beta 3 also brings support for third-party accessories, including the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.

Alongside visionOS 26 beta 3, Apple also released the third test versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26. BGR will let you know if we find anything different with these builds.