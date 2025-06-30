Apple’s entire Vision Pro roadmap through 2028 just leaked

Apple isn’t done with the Vision Pro. Even though it’s still slowly expanding globally, its premium mixed reality headset, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has leaked the Apple Vision Pro roadmap through 2028, showing that the company has several new products lined up for the coming years.

For example, the company is expected to introduce a revised version of the current Apple Vision Pro as early as late 2025. According to the analyst, the main upgrade will be a new M5 chip. That means Cupertino will make a big leap from the M2 processor to the M5.

Kuo predicts 150,000 to 200,000 units shipped in 2025. Still, he expects this will “continue as a niche product, aimed at maintaining market presence, developing the ecosystem, reducing component inventory, and exploring XR headset applications.”

That said, some of the current user complaints, such as the headset being too heavy or the battery not lasting long, might not be addressed in this revised version.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

By the second half of 2027, Apple will likely release its long-rumored Apple Vision Air product. With an all-new form factor, it will be 40% lighter than the current model. It will be powered by Apple’s latest flagship iPhone processor, which is expected to be the A21 Pro (assuming the company sticks with its current chip naming pattern).

A person wearing the Apple Vision Pro. Image source: Apple Inc.

Kuo says this lighter version will be made possible “through glass-to-plastic replacement, extensive magnesium alloy use (titanium alloy deemed too expensive), and reduced sensor count.” The price will also be “significantly lower.”

Finally, the all-new Apple Vision Pro 2 is also part of the roadmap. According to the analyst, mass production is projected for the second half of 2028. It will have “an entirely new design, be significantly lighter, and have a lower price point.” Unlike the Apple Vision Air, this model will feature a Mac-grade processor.

There might be another Vision Pro in the works

Image source: Apple Inc.

Besides Kuo, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports in his Power On newsletter that a tethered Vision Pro is also in development. “The idea behind the latter, which would connect to a Mac over a cable, is to use the extra processing power and graphics capabilities in a Mac and reduce the lag that naturally occurs with wireless products,” he explains.

A tethered Vision Pro would be focused on enterprise use, such as in operating rooms. Gurman believes this could happen soon, as the company has discussed a new macOS Spatial Rendering system that “allows developers to run extra complex 3D virtual and augmented reality apps on their Mac and display them via the Vision Pro.”

If these roadmap leaks are accurate, we’ll likely hear more about the Apple Vision Pro soon.

Wrap up