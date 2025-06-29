5 visionOS 26 features that will make Apple Vision Pro worth it

visionOS 26 is the upcoming software update for Apple Vision Pro. It’s the second major software update for Apple’s spatial computer since it launched early last year. However, this update seems to finally unlock some of the potential of the wildly expensive headset.

These are five visionOS 26 features that will make Apple Vision Pro a better product, and possibly even worth the retail price for those who can afford one.

5 new Apple Vision Pro features in visionOS 26

Personas actually work now: After a year and a half, Apple is ready to make Apple Vision Pro Personas a proper feature. In visionOS 26, the feature no longer carries a “beta” label. Apple says its “all-new Personas now have striking expressivity and sharpness, offering a full side profile view, and remarkably accurate hair, lashes, and complexion.”

Spatial Widgets: Apple is making sure to use the power of the Vision Pro with Spatial Widgets. This visionOS 26 feature lets you place widgets in the real world. You can customize them with different frame width, color, and depth. The most interesting part about Spatial Widgets is that they remain wherever you placed them between sessions.

Third-party accessory integration: visionOS 26 finally lets Vision Pro owners use third-party accessories. For gaming, users will be able to connect PlayStation’s VR2 Sense controller. However, the question remains: Why does the Apple Pencil Pro not integrate with Vision Pro?

Image source: Apple Inc.

Shared spatial experiences: If two people with Vision Pro devices are in the same room, they can participate in shared spatial experiences, such as watching a movie in 3D, playing a spatial game, or collaborating at work. This is Apple’s take on offering a more integrated social experience on a device that previously felt rather isolated.

Spatial scenes: Finally, one of the best visionOS 26 features is Spatial Scenes. With a generative AI algorithm, every photo can gain a likelife sense of depth and be seen from multiple perspectives. Vision Pro users will find spatial scenes in the Photos app, Spatial Gallery app, and Safari. Zillow is implementing the technology as well.

visionOS 26 makes Apple Vision Pro a better device

We’re still waiting for a second-generation Vision Pro or a cheaper model, but Apple’s visionOS software is finally growing up. That said, if the company is able to make this device more affordable or lighter, the software should finally be a selling point.