Apple Vision Pro: Release date, price, visionOS features, more

Announced at WWDC 2023, Apple Vision Pro is the company’s first spatial computer. And now that 2024 has arrived, the Apple Vision Pro is about to be released. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s headset: its price, features, and the new operating system, visionOS.

When will Apple release Vision Pro?

The release date for Apple Vision Pro is expected between the end of January and February. A sketchy leak suggests the spatial computer could be released on January 27th. That’s a Saturday, so it seems beyond unlikely that the date is accurate. Other, more believable rumors have previously said the launch could be in mid-February.

That said, it’s important to note that this will be a US-only release. It’s currently unclear when the Apple Vision Pro will launch in international markets.

How much will it cost?

Apple Vision Pro will have a starting price of $3,499, but it’s unclear what the specs will be. At this time, we don’t know what the RAM capacity, maximum storage, or even what kind of M2 chip will be inside of it.

In addition, Apple has partnered with Zeiss to offer prescription lenses to users, but pricing for prescription lenses hasn’t been announced yet. Other accessories and head straps also don’t have any official prices at this point.

Design

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple Vision Pro has a premium look by adding an aluminum frame and a high-end mesh for the head, close to what the AirPods Max offers. The design goal of Vision Pro is not to be isolated but to interact with others. The EyeSight shows your eyes and expressions through the outer display.

Unlike other headsets, the enclosure is made of a singular piece of three-dimensional laminated glass that flows into an aluminum alloy frame that curves to wrap around the user’s face. The Light Seal flexes to conform to the user’s face, delivering a precise fit while blocking out stray light.

The Head Band provides cushioning, breathability, and stretch. The Fit Dial lets users adjust Apple Vision Pro precisely to their head.

The device has two 4k micro OLED displays with 23 million pixels combined with over a dozen cameras, and it features a Digital Crown that the users can spin to switch between VR and AR modes.

Processor, sensors, and cameras

Apple’s M2 and R1 chips for the Vision Pro. Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple’s spatial computer uses the company M2 processor, which Apple says “simultaneously runs visionOS, executes advanced computer vision algorithms, and delivers stunning graphics, all with incredible efficiency,” while the new R1 chip is specifically dedicated to processing input from the cameras, sensor, and microphones, streaming images to the displays within 12 milliseconds for a virtually lag-free, real-time view of the world.

Apple Vision Pro includes 12 cameras and five sensors that are responsible for monitoring hand gestures, mapping the external environment, and recording spatial videos or taking photos.

Apple says two cameras transmit real-world images using AR mode, while the others work for head and hand tracking and real-time 3D mapping. The company even added infrared flood illuminators to help hand tracking in low-light conditions. Like iPhones and iPads, Apple also included LiDAR depth sensors as well.

visionOS and features

Vision Pro home screen view. Image source: Apple Inc.

Since this is the first time Apple has announced a new operating system in years, many of its features are part of the foundation of visionOS, the system that powers this spatial computer. In this part, we highlight the hardware and software features of the Apple Vision Pro:

Optic ID: Apple unveiled a new unlocking method with Vision Pro. Optic ID scans your iris, which Apple says is even more accurate and mistake-proof than Face ID. IPhones with Face ID sensors can sometimes be unlocked if the user has an identical twin.

Apple unveiled a new unlocking method with Vision Pro. Optic ID scans your iris, which Apple says is even more accurate and mistake-proof than Face ID. IPhones with Face ID sensors can sometimes be unlocked if the user has an identical twin. Cinema Environment : Enjoy shows and movies at the frame rate and aspect ratio the filmmaker intended with immersive Spatial Audio. It’s possible to create a screen that feels 100 feet wide to watch Apple TV Plus , other streaming services, or even play 100 Apple Arcade games .

: Enjoy shows and movies at the frame rate and aspect ratio the filmmaker intended with immersive Spatial Audio. It’s possible to create a screen that feels to watch , other streaming services, or even play . FaceTime video: Calls are life-size, and as new people join, the call simply expands in your room with visionOS. Within FaceTime, you can use apps to collaborate with colleagues on the same documents simultaneously. When you’re talking, there will be a Persona in your place, here’s how it’s going to work.

Calls are life-size, and as new people join, the call simply expands in your room with visionOS. Within FaceTime, you can use apps to collaborate with colleagues on the same documents simultaneously. When you’re talking, there will be a Persona in your place, here’s how it’s going to work. Accessibility: Apple Vision Pro will offer accessibility features similar to what it already brings with Apple Watch and other devices with Pointer Control, Dwell Control, Guided Access, and VoiceOver.

Apple Vision Pro will offer accessibility features similar to what it already brings with Apple Watch and other devices with Pointer Control, Dwell Control, Guided Access, and VoiceOver. Gestures: There are six different gestures to control the spatial computer device. Users can tap, double tap, pinch and hold, pinch and drag, zoom, and rotate. The last two gestures require two hands. You can also select items by looking at them or asking Siri.

BGR has a complete guide about visionOS, including how to test the beta, release date, and more.

Battery

Apple Vision Pro AR/VR and battery pack. Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple Vision Pro doesn’t seem to have a built-in battery. At this moment, we know there’s an external battery, which users can attach to the device with a cable and put in their pockets. This external battery can last up to two hours of power.

Another possibility of using the Vision Pro is probably plugged into a physical charger at all times. We’ll update this section once we learn more about it.

Apple Vision Pro 2 rumors

Believe it or not, there are already a few rumors regarding Apple Vision Pro 2. According to Omdia research revealed by the Korean version of The Elec, Apple plans to offer this second generation with brighter, more efficient displays.

By 2027, Apple will upgrade the Vision Pro to an RGB OLEDoS display, which will be an improvement over the expected WOLED with a color filter that will be available with the first generation of this product.

The Elec explains that WOLED is a method that produces color as white light passes through an RGB color filter. On the other hand, RGB OLEDoS is a method that implements both light and color in RGB subpixels deposited adjacent to the same layer.

Besides Omdia, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple might wait until 2027 to launch a second generation of this product. A cheaper version was expected by 2025, but it’s unclear if the company plans to release a variant of the first model that soon.