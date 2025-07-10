Apple’s M5 MacBook Pro won’t arrive until 2026

If you’ve been patiently waiting for Apple to unveil its M5 MacBook Pro lineup, you might have to wait a little bit longer than you were probably expecting. Despite rumblings that Apple’s next-gen MacBook Pro might ship by the end of this year, a new report from Bloomberg relays that the release date has been pushed back to 2026.

According to the report, Apple is currently planning to release two MacBook Pro models sometime next year, one with a 14-inch display and another with a 16-inch display. Note that Apple released its M4 MacBook Pro lineup in October of 2024, which is to say the company isn’t beholden to an annual release schedule for the Mac in the same way that it is for the iPhone.

It’s also worth noting that Apple’s 2026 MacBook Pro lineup will be the last models to boast the current design. The current MacBook Pro form factor has been around for a few years, and even though there’s nothing really wrong with it, Apple certainly likes to mix things up every so often.

2027 MacBook Pro will be thinner with a better display

One design change we can expect to see on the 2027 MacBook Pro is a thinner design. Recall a previous report from Bloomberg which said that Apple’s goal over the next few years is to release devices that are “the thinnest and lightest in their categories across the whole tech industry.” And with Apple seemingly on track to do that with the iPhone 17 Air – which will be just 5.9mm thick – it will be interesting to see how much thinner and lighter the company’s next-gen MacBook Pro models will be.

Additionally, we can expect Apple’s M6 MacBook Pros to feature OLED displays. This improvement will provide users with a more vibrant screen, complete with higher contrast ratios, improved brightness, and last but not least, improved power efficiency.

It’s also worth noting that the original MacBook Pro was launched in 2006. In other words, there’s a good chance Apple will want to release something special for the device’s 20th anniversary. That might end up being a positive, if unintended, side effect of the delay.

Interestingly enough, we’ve seen conflicting reports about Apple’s next-gen Vision Pro. Slated for release later this year, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the next-gen device will boast an M5 processor. More recently, though, the typically reliable Mark Gurman relayed that the device will feature an M4 processor. Regardless of who is ultimately right, it’s still going to be a marked improvement over the current model, which boasts an M2 chip.

Another Vision Pro rumor is that the device will be slightly less heavy and ship with a more comfortable strap. This is a welcome change, to say the least. Even ardent Vision Pro enthusiasts often claim that the device can start feeling heavy after 30-plus minutes of use.