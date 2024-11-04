Apple is working on a massive MacBook Pro redesign – here’s what we know

Apple just released a new lineup of M4 MacBook Pros, but the company has no plans to rest on its laurels. On the contrary, Mark Gurman, in his weekly newsletter, relays that Apple has some interesting plans in store for its iconic notebook. Specifically, Gurman notes that Apple may release a completely redesigned MacBook Pro sometime in 2026. In the interim, we can expect minor processor upgrades.

While it remains to be seen what type of redesign Apple is cooking up, previous rumors relay that Apple has been busy working on thinner designs for its entire product line, including next year’s iPhone 17 Pro and a rumored next-gen MacBook Pro. Reportedly, Apple’s goal is to release devices that are “the thinnest and lightest in their categories across the whole tech industry.”

It’s certainly a compelling rumor, all the more so if Apple can pull it off without compromising battery life. It’s also worth noting that the original MacBook Pro arrived in 2006, which means Apple may want to do something special for the notebook’s 20th anniversary.

Next-Gen MacBook Pro might have a new display

For folks who aren’t in a rush to purchase Apple’s current MacBook Pro, there might be an incentive to wait things out. According to well-placed rumors, Apple’s 2026 MacBook Pro lineup may feature OLED displays. This upgrade would provide users with higher contrast ratios, improved brightness, and more importantly, improved power efficiency for more robust battery life. What’s more, with Apple’s reported focus on developing sleek and slimmer designs, an OLED MacBook Pro might also result in a slightly thinner device. Gurman also notes that Apple’s 2026 MacBook Pro lineup will feature an M6 processor built on a 2nm process.

We’ve also seen some rumblings that Apple is seriously exploring a touchscreen MacBook Pro. I wouldn’t get too excited about this particular rumor, however. Is Apple perhaps testing such a device? Sure, it’s possible. But we’ve seen incarnations of this rumor creep up and disappear several times over the past 10+ years, especially concerning the iMac.

Also, recall that Apple hardware engineer John Ternus a few years ago in an interview with the Wall Street Journal said that Apple’s Mac products are designed to work for indirect input.

We make the world’s best touch computer on an iPad. It’s totally optimized for that. And the Mac is totally optimized for indirect input. We haven’t really felt a reason to change that.

Rumors aside, there’s no reason to fret if you’re not in a position to wait until 2026 for a new MacBook Pro purchase. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models are so powerful that it’s hard to justify waiting if you’re in the market for a laptop today. As we noted a few days ago, Apple’s new MacBook Pro – especially the one with the M4 Max chip – is an absolute speed demon. And until the new 2026 lineup arrives, expect to see some processor upgrades with a series of M5 chips over the next 12-18 months.