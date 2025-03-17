Fresh iPhone 17 leaks show a major redesign of Apple’s next-gen lineup

We’re still a good six months away from Apple unveiling its iPhone 17 lineup, but rumors surrounding Apple’s next-gen iPhones have been coming in at a furious pace lately. Most recently, noted leaker Sonny Dickson posted a few photos on X that purport to show Apple’s upcoming iPhone models, including the iPhone 17 Air.

The leaked photos are dummy models that are typically based on leaked CAD designs from Apple’s supply chain. While some Apple rumors should naturally be taken with a grain of salt, Dickson has posted accurate rumors about upcoming Apple products in the past. In other words, it stands to reason that the designs below could very well be accurate. Additionally, it’s worth noting that the designs below align well with previous reports we’ve seen about Apple’s new iPhone models.

As can be seen below on the left-hand side, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro models have a much more distinct camera bump that stretches across the width of the entire device. You’ll also note that the iPhone 17 Pro models will be a tad thicker than their iPhone 16 Pro predecessors. Camera-wise, expect the iPhone 17 Pro models to feature a 48-megapixel Telephoto lens.

Here’s your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WnOjD71Iba — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 16, 2025

Note that the iPhone 17 Air, a rumored new entrant to Apple’s iPhone lineup, is visible third from the left.

As Bloomberg’s Mark German noted a few weeks ago:

Apple sees the “Air” strategy as a tried-and-true winner, given its unprecedented success with the MacBook Air over the past 15 years — not to mention the iPad Air. Consumers will probably still ultimately gravitate more toward the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, but the Air should at least outsell the iPhone 16 Plus.

Meanwhile, mockups of what the dummy iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air models will look like post-production are visible below:

Rumored iPhone 17 Air specs

True to its name, the iPhone 17 Air will be incredibly thin. Some reports relay that it will be 20% thinner than the iPhone 16 and may be as thin as 5.5mm. Currently, the thinnest iPhone model ever released was the iPhone 6 with a thickness of 6.9mm.

A side view of the iPhone 17 lineup gives us a better idea of how thin the iPhone 17 Air might be.

iPhone 17 Air side view Image source: Sonny Dickson

Other rumored iPhone 17 Air specs include a titanium frame along with the same C1 modem Apple recently introduced with the iPhone 16e. If so, expect the device to boast wildly impressive battery life. We’ve also seen rumors that the svelte new iPhone will ship with the following storage options: 256GB and 512 GB. The iPhone 17 Pro models, meanwhile, will reportedly ship in configurations of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.