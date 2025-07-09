Why anyone who wants a Nintendo Switch 2 should use Amazon’s invite system now

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the world’s fastest-selling console, and I’m not surprised. Gamers have been waiting for years for a big refresh, and when Nintendo finally delivered, many preordered it despite the higher-than-expected price.

The Switch 2 sold out around the world within days. Nintendo acknowledged the massive demand during the preorder process, telling Japanese buyers that not all orders would be fulfilled on release day.

The Switch 2 sold out in physical stores on June 5, the day the console launched worldwide. Some people who couldn’t get a preorder or had theirs canceled lined up outside stores, hoping to grab one on launch day.

Nintendo and its retail partners have received additional stock since then, but it usually sells out quickly as demand continues to outpace manufacturing capacity.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

That’s where Amazon comes in. The retail giant is now listing the Nintendo Switch 2, which is good news for buyers looking for more ways to finally snag a console. You should act fast and try to grab one from Amazon as soon as possible. It’s not about getting a better deal, it’s about tariffs.

Although Amazon has listed the Switch 2 during its Prime Day 2025 sales event, don’t expect any deals on the Switch 2 or its bundles. It’ll be a while before the Switch 2 sees any discounts. That can’t happen while it’s still sold out almost everywhere.

Also, Amazon obviously doesn’t have unlimited Switch 2 inventory.

Amazon’s invite system

Amazon Nintendo Switch 2 listing. Image source: Amazon

As shown in the screenshot above, Amazon has an invite system in place for buying the Nintendo Switch 2. You’ll need to request an invite and wait for the confirmation email.

When your turn comes, you’ll receive a purchase link that’s valid for 22 hours. The listing also notes that Amazon won’t be able to fulfill all requests.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has used an invite system for a high-demand item with limited stock. They did it for other consoles, including the PS5. It’s a way to prevent scalpers from buying Switch 2 units in bulk and flipping them at a premium.

The system will likely stay in place as long as the Switch 2 remains sold out. Once the pressure eases, Amazon will probably remove it.

To start your Switch 2 purchase on Amazon, follow this link and request your invite as soon as you can. The threat of tariffs is still looming.

Is a Switch 2 price hike coming soon?

Nintendo recently increased prices for all Switch 1 versions sold in Canada. At the time, I speculated that the company might be testing the waters. Nintendo could be considering price hikes for both the Switch 1 and Switch 2 globally to offset tariff costs.

There’s been a new development, though not from Nintendo. As Gizmodo points out, President Trump sent letters to 14 countries on Tuesday, threatening tariff hikes of up to 40%. Japan and Vietnam are included, so Switch 2 imports could be directly affected.

Trump’s new tariff push started in April, around the same time Nintendo unveiled the Switch 2. Nintendo briefly paused preorders in the US before ultimately sticking with the original price.

A few months later, there’s some positive news despite the tariff threat. Vietnam has already reached a deal with the US, and Nintendo has said it doesn’t plan to raise console prices in response to tariffs. Still, that could change, especially for the Switch 2, depending on how things unfold.

With that in mind, Amazon’s invite system for the Switch 2 looks like a solid option right now. It could boost your chances of getting one before any price hikes. It’s definitely better than constantly checking other stores for restocks.