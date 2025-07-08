Nintendo Switch 2 finally hits Amazon, but there’s a catch

Over a month after the record-breaking launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, the gaming console is available to purchase on Amazon in the US. That said, there’s still another hoop you’re going to have to jump through if you want to buy one from Amazon.

As noted by Wario64 on X, listings for the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Switch 2 bundle featuring Mario Kart World appeared on Amazon.com this week. Unfortunately, you can’t simply add one to your cart, as Amazon is offering Switch 2 consoles by invitation only. If you want one, you’re going to need to click the “Request invite” button and hope for the best.

“To ensure that as many genuine customers as possible can buy this high-demand item, we sell it by invitation,” Amazon explains on its site. “If invited to purchase, you’ll get an email when the item is available. Not all requests will be granted.”

After clicking the button, you should see a confirmation explaining that you will receive an email with a link that’s valid for 22 hours if you are selected.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

Amazon and Nintendo make nice

Accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2. Image source: Nintendo

You might recall that prior to the launch of the Switch 2 last month, we noted that there weren’t any signs that Amazon planned to offer Nintendo’s console in the US. There also wasn’t a clear explanation for why that was the case, but GameSpot had reported that the online retailer and Nintendo had a falling out at some point that led to a schism.

Weeks later, Bloomberg published its own detailed report, claiming that Nintendo had “stopped selling on Amazon after noticing that third-party merchants were offering games for sale in the US at prices that undercut Nintendo’s advertised rates.”

Nintendo and Amazon promptly denied the report’s claims, per Tom’s Hardware. Nintendo said that there was “no such fact,” while Amazon said it was “inaccurate.”

We might never know the full story, but whatever happened between the two companies seems to be water under the bridge. Presumably, the invite-only system will eventually be replaced with an “Add to Cart” button in the months to come, but for now, if you are still hunting for a Switch 2, you might as well request an invite on Amazon to test your luck.