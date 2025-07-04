6 new Nintendo Switch 2 games launching in July 2025

It’s been about a month since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and we’re still patiently awaiting more games to play on the new console. At this point, we couldn’t blame you for getting tired of racing the same Mario Kart World tracks on repeat. Thankfully, though the release schedule for July is relatively quiet, there are some major new titles hitting the Switch 2 this month, including a brand new first-party Nintendo game.

Without a doubt, Donkey Kong Bananza is the crown jewel of the Switch 2 lineup in July. Some gamers are even referring to it as the console’s first “real” launch game, especially now that we know it was developed by much of the same team as Super Mario Odyssey. That said, it’s just one of half a dozen new releases on Switch 2 this month, so let’s dive in.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 on Nintendo Switch 2. Image source: Activision

Following the success of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Pro Skater 3 + 4 is another remake of the popular skating games from 2001 and 2002. In addition to featuring many classic parks like Foundry, College, and Alcatraz, there will also be new parks, such as an abandoned water park. Familiar pro skaters will be playable as well, along with special guest skaters Doom Slayer and Michelangelo, plus Officer Dick and Constable Richard (both voiced by Jack Black).

It’s worth noting that the remake of Pro Skater 4 does not include the open-ended career mode of the original game, instead opting for the same two-minute runs as the first three games. That said, you can extend the timer up to an hour.

DK and Pauline in Donkey Kong Bananza. Image source: Nintendo

For the first time since 1999, Donkey Kong is back to star in his own 3D adventure, and this time, young Pauline is along for the ride. In Donkey Kong Bananza, DK and Pauline delve through the underground world in search of the Planet Core, which is said to have the power to grant any desire. DK has the ability to break through walls, dig tunnels, and smash through the ground, while Pauline can use her special singing abilities to power up DK.

Shadow Labyrinth is launching on July 17, 2025. Image source: Bandai Namco

Shadow Labyrinth — which has also been called “grimdark Pac-Man” — follows Swordsman No. 8 and the floating yellow orb named Puck who awakens him as they explore a mysterious planet filled with enemies. In this 2D action platformer, you acquire new abilities and equipment to make yourself more powerful, and you can also fuse with Puck. If you’re intrigued by the story, check out the sixth episode of Secret Level on Prime Video.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is launching on July 24, 2025. Image source: Nintendo

Super Mario Party Jamboree is the thirteenth entry in the long-running party game franchise, and also the third for the Nintendo Switch. In July, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game is rolling out, bringing a bunch of new features with it, including an exclusive game show called Jamboree TV, minigames that use the Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, the ability to connect a USB-C camera to put the players in the game, and higher resolution.

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES launches on July 25, 2025. Image source: Spike Chunsoft

This spinoff of the visual novel AI: The Somnium Files follows internet idol Iris Sagan after she is abducted by aliens. On board a UFO, she’s forced to complete an escape game while Special Agent Kaname Date is doing what he can to help her escape. No Sleep For Kaname Date is set between the events of the first game and its sequel, Nirvana Initiative.

Wild Hearts S launches on July 25, 2025. Image source: Koei Tecmo

It doesn’t seem like Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to Switch 2 any time soon (if ever), so Wild Hearts S might be the next best thing. This monster-hunting action game takes place in Azuma, where beasts known as Kemono roam the land. You will pick between multiple weapons to take them on as you explore the “blazing lava, raging blizzards, and rising miasma” of Azuma. One of the most notable upgrades in this new version of Wild Hearts is the option for up to four players to team up at once, after the original game restricted party sizes to three.