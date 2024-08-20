Prime Video’s Secret Level anthology series brings 15 beloved video games to life

During the Gamescom Opening Night Live event on Tuesday, Amazon shared the trailer for its upcoming animated anthology series, Secret Level. This new series is from the same team that made Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots, but this time around, each short film is set in the world of an existing video game franchise, from Mega Man to God of War.

Here are the 15 games that inspired the stories of Secret Level:

Armored Core

Concord

Crossfire

Dungeons & Dragons

Exodus

Honor of Kings

Mega Man

New World: Aeternum

PAC-MAN

PlayStation (Highlighting various PlayStation Studios beloved entities)

Sifu

Spelunky

The Outer Worlds

Unreal Tournament

Warhammer 40,000

“Each episode of Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure,” Amazon revealed in a press release on Tuesday evening, “unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming’s finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.”

Tim Miller (Love, Death + Robots, Deadpool) created and executive produced Secret Level for Prime Video, while Dave Wilson (Mass Effect 2, BioShock Infinite, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and more) served as executive producer and supervising director.

While video game adaptations have become more prominent in recent years, this is the first time we’ve seen so many different characters and franchises under the same roof. Secret Level looks unlike anything that video game publishers would have ever allowed in the past, but they were all apparently willing to put their differences aside for this project.

Secret Level will be available exclusively on Prime Video starting December 10, 2024.