AMD’s new Ryzen 9 processors expected to launch March 12, leaks reveal

The latest round of AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs is slated to launch this month—on March 12, to be exact. AMD teased the launch date after a rather successful debut of the new processors at CES 2025 back in January. However, it has never nailed down a solid date, choosing to simply say sometime in Q1.

Well, thanks to leaks, it looks like we finally have something more solid. According to @harukaze5719, it seems like AMD is targeting March 12 for the launch of its new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D CPUs. These two CPUs also look to have a slightly higher price tag compared to past releases—at least based on leaked Chinese MSRPs.

As Wccftech reports, the leaks coming out today show the new Ryzen 9 CPUs will launch priced at 5599 RMB for the 9950X3D (around $772 US) and 4599RMB (around $634 US) for the 9900X3D. Whether or not these prices will stay as we get closer to launch remains to be seen—and the individual US prices could certainly be higher or lower. Prices should be somewhat similar to the Ryzen 7 generation, though, which launched a few years ago.

The two new CPUs will offer quite a bit to buyers, too, as the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D will feature 12 cores while the Ryzen 9 9950X3D features 16 cores. Both are expected to deliver “leading” performance across the line and should keep up with the latest top-of-the-line Intel CPUs.

AMD also says that they’ll be compatible with all AM5 chipsets, including the 600 and 800 series. Exactly how available the CPUs will be when AMD launches them remains to be seen, though, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

If you’ve been in the market for a new CPU, though, AMD has been doing a solid job of outperforming Intel’s offerings in recent years, so the launch of these two new CPUs is definitely a good opportunity to pick up an upgraded CPU without sacrificing your performance.