Leaked Apple roadmap reveals every Mac launching through 2026

Since Apple started releasing Mac models with its own processors, it’s become easier to predict when new models are expected to launch. While we’ve had some surprises over the years, such as the Mac Studio, Cupertino has been pretty consistent with its releases.

With the M5 family just around the corner and rumors about a MacBook with the A18 Pro chip, AppleInsider has obtained a leaked roadmap of Mac models Apple plans to release through the end of 2026. The publication got the information from Apple product identifiers.

Here’s what you need to know about the leaked roadmap for Mac models:

Several Macs are coming in late 2025

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Following previous rumors, Apple plans to release the next generation of its processors, the M5, in the second half of the year. That means the company is likely introducing the new M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips. Here’s what AppleInsider has to share:

J714c: MacBook Pro 14-inch with an M5 Max chip

J714s: MacBook Pro 14-inch with an M5 Pro chip

J716c: MacBook Pro 16-inch with an M5 Max chip

J716s: MacBook Pro 16-inch with an M5 Pro chip

Besides these expected Macs, Apple has been working on an M5-equipped iMac with the identifier J833ct. There’s also an M5 Pro Mac mini in development with the identifier J873s. While the publication found the identifier for the base-model M5 Mac mini, it also expects Apple to release it.

Finally, Apple might be planning to release a new Mac Pro by the end of the year. With the identifier J704, it’s unclear whether the company will use the M3 Ultra or an M5 Ultra chip. Apple typically takes a few more months to unveil its most powerful processor.

These Macs are coming in early 2026

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

In early 2026, Apple is working on two new MacBook Air models. The leaked Mac roadmap reveals new 13-inch and 15-inch options with identifiers J713 and J715.

While it’s unclear what other improvements Apple could bring to these devices, AppleInsider has learned that Cupertino is also developing new Mac Studio configurations with identifiers J775c and J775d. If this product follows recent trends, Apple could add an M5 Max and a more powerful Ultra chip, possibly M4 or M5.

Finally, based on the latest rumors, Apple has an unknown J700 Mac, which could be the MacBook with the A18 Pro chip. Since analysts expect the company to release it in early 2026, we shouldn’t have to wait long to learn more about it.

New models due in late 2026

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

According to AppleInsider, the leaked Mac roadmap also reveals the upcoming generation of M6 models with the following identifiers:

K114c: MacBook Pro 14-inch with an M6 Max chip

K114s: MacBook Pro 14-inch with an M6 Pro chip

K116c: MacBook Pro 16-inch with an M6 Max chip

K116s: MacBook Pro 16-inch with an M6 Pro chip

The most important detail about these Macs is that Apple plans to redesign these laptops and add a new OLED display. These might also be the first Macs with a built-in cellular modem.