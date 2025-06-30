Apple may launch a cheap MacBook powered by an iPhone chip

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple might be planning a more affordable MacBook, aiming for a 2026 release. At this point, the laptop looks like a replacement for the beloved 12-inch MacBook, which was an interesting concept but lacked a few key features.

Interestingly, rumors about Apple bringing back this laptop have been circulating for a couple of years, but the project appeared to be canceled. Now, it seems Apple may have changed its mind.

What’s most exciting about this rumor is that fans have been asking for a revamped successor to the 12-inch model for years. This laptop was thinner and lighter than a MacBook Air, very portable, and had an affordable starting price.

If the rumor is accurate, Apple might equip this affordable laptop with an iPhone processor, which could be more than enough for most people, especially those who usually opt for Chromebooks or mid-range laptops with shorter life spans.

Here’s what Ming-Chi Kuo wrote: “Expected to enter mass production in late 4Q25 or early 1Q26, with an approximately 13-inch display and powered by the A18 Pro processor. Potential casing colors include silver, blue, pink, and yellow.”

Since other competitors already use smartphone chips in some laptops, it makes sense for Apple to follow a similar path. That’s especially true since it produces some of the best processors on the market.

With the iPhone 16 Pro processor, Apple could make this a compelling option. Since the MacBook Air starts at $999, it’s likely this laptop could be $200 or even $300 cheaper.

Apple is reportedly developing this new MacBook to “return total MacBook shipments to the COVID-19 peak of around 25 million units in 2026 (vs. an estimated 20 million units in 2025).”

According to the analyst, this affordable MacBook could account for 5 to 7 million units in 2026.

Wrap up

With Ming-Chi Kuo reporting on this affordable MacBook, we now have to wait for other leaks and rumors to confirm the possibility of this new product. Apple will also need to clearly differentiate this device from the MacBook Air. If the company makes a thinner, lighter, and still capable laptop, the MacBook Air might lose sales due to the new model’s affordability, fun colors, and appeal to everyday users.