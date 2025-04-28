Is M4 MacBook Air worth it? It’s the only Apple laptop you should buy right now

Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup is still the go-to laptop series for Apple fans who really need tons of power. If you edit video for a living, the cutting-edge M4 Pro and M4 Max chips make all the difference in the world. Of course, only a very small percentage of users have a real, genuine need for that much power. For everyone else, the M4 MacBook Air is the only laptop you should even consider right now. Period. Full stop.

First released in March 2025, Apple’s M4 MacBook Air offers tons of power and fantastic performance for much less money than a MacBook Pro. That’s especially true right now, while the M4 MacBook Air is on sale starting at just $849. That’s a $150 discount that slashes this model to a new all-time low price, which is pretty surprising when you consider how new and popular it is.

Compared to the previous-generation model, the M4 MacBook Air is finally a pretty substantial upgrade. Apple admitted that its previous two updates weren’t that big. In terms of power, here’s how Apple described the performance of its two previous-generation models:

When the M2 MacBook Air first launched, Apple said it was “up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.” Then, in the M3 MacBook Air press release, Apple said the new laptop is “up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.”

Now, for the M4 MacBook Air, Apple says it “delivers up to 23x faster performance” than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. That’s nearly twice as fast as the M2 and M3 models, yet you still get the same impressive 18-hour battery life estimate.

So, for anyone else with an older Apple laptop or for someone looking to make the switch over from Windows, the M4 MacBook Air is really the only model you should consider right now. It offers huge performance upgrades over older models, as well as a substantial boost compared to the M2 and M3 versions.

I wasn’t exactly due for an upgrade since the older MacBook Pro I was using still works fine. But Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air was definitely calling my name, and I couldn’t hold out anymore. I bought one while it was on sale for a little more than it is right now, and I’m blown away by how fast it is. I also love the new, larger 15-inch display. My MacBook Pro had a 13-inch screen, so the extra real estate is much appreciated.

The M4 MacBook Air comes in both 13-inch and 15-inch versions, and now is the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about. The 15-inch model is currently down to $1,049 instead of $1,299. Or, if you want the more compact M4 MacBook Air 13-inch, it’s on sale for just $849, down from $1,099. That’s a new all-time low price for this model.

This is one of Apple’s best laptops ever. You can read all about the larger version in BGR’s in-depth MacBook Air M4 review.

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is also powered by the M4 chip, of course. It’s the same processor that was found in Apple’s newest MacBook Pro laptops from the prior year.

The M4 version that powers the base-model 15-inch MacBook Air has a 10-core CPU alongside a 10-core GPU. It’s fast, powerful, and perhaps best of all, efficient. According to Apple, the 15-inch MacBook Air offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. That means many people can likely go two full days before they’ll have to recharge it.

Other specs include 16GB of unified RAM, a 16-core Neural Engine, 256GB to 2TB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and Touch ID. Then, of course, we have the star of the show: A new 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with 2880-by-1864 pixel resolution and a notch at the top for the camera.

Despite the larger size, Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air only weighs 3.3 lbs. That definitely makes it portable enough to be worthy of the “Air” moniker.

At just $849 for the M4 MacBook Air 13-inch and $1,049 for the M4 MacBook Air 15-inch, these new Apple laptops offer even more value right now than they already did at full retail. I think those are phenomenal prices for Apple’s best-ever MacBook Air model.

If you’re in search of something more compact and don’t necessarily need Apple’s latest and greatest, there’s another deal you should check out.

The M1 MacBook Air was one of the first Mac computers to get an M-series chip. It’s also still one of the best, and it’s on sale at a deep discount. The M4 model is a much better option right now for all the reasons I mentioned above. But if you’re on a tight budget and the M4 MacBook Air is beyond your reach, the M1 version is a great fallback.

Thanks to a closeout sale, you’ll pay $649 instead of $999 if you get an M1 MacBook Air right now at Walmart. It’s fast, light, and currently on sale at a great price. As a matter of fact, this is one of the lowest prices of all time for any Apple laptop.

You really can’t go wrong with either deal, so it’s a question of your budget and how much power you need. If all you plan to do is browse the web and stream movies, you can definitely get away with the cheaper M1 MacBook Air. At $649, you’ll save a good chunk of change compared to buying one of the newer M4 models.

However, if you plan to use your laptop for work, you might be better served by opting for the M4 MacBook Air model. Apart from being faster and more powerful, you also get the option of a much larger display.

It might not seem like 2 inches would make a big difference, but remember that those are diagonal inches. The jump up to the new model’s 15.3-inch display actually adds about 25% more screen real estate compared to the 13-inch MacBook Air. Needless to say, that’s a big upgrade.