macOS Tahoe might be Apple’s latest hint at cellular Macs

At WWDC 2025, Apple previewed macOS Tahoe 26, its upcoming operating system update for Macs, and the last software to support Intel models. Among the new features users will get this fall are a revamped design, an all-new Safari, and a long-awaited Phone app.

Here’s how Apple describes the Phone app on macOS Tahoe: “Make and take calls with a click. Conveniently access your synced content like Recents, Contacts, and Voicemail — and enjoy the familiar features from iPhone.” Users will also be able to manage unwanted calls and have Hold Assist help out while waiting for a live agent to pick up the call.

While it has been possible to pick up calls and use FaceTime on the Mac for ages, having Apple introduce a proper Phone app on macOS Tahoe makes me think the company is considering the release of cellular Macs, and this isn’t as crazy of an idea as it sounds.

Is Apple planning cellular Macs?

The first reason to believe a cellular Mac is in the works is the upcoming Phone app. While Apple also added the app to the iPad, it’s important to highlight that it’s still impossible to use the iPad’s eSIM to make calls on its own as of iPadOS 26 beta 1.

Another reason that could indicate this long-requested feature is coming to Macs is the fact that Apple now makes its own 5G modems. While the company’s C1 chip underperforms Qualcomm’s processors in basically every task, it has proven that it handles battery life and overall performance much better, and the main example here is the new iPhone 16e.

While a new 5G modem isn’t expected to arrive before 2026, Apple has an ambitious goal to use its proprietary chip in the iPhone 18 lineup. In addition, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature Apple’s C1, which shows how much the company believes in its homegrown modem. That said, cellular Macs could benefit from this technology as well.

The final reason to believe this is coming can be found in a Bloomberg report from a few years back. At the time, Mark Gurman said that Apple’s 5G and Wi-Fi modem strategy would be key to delivering a cellular chip to the Mac: “The real test will be whether Apple can successfully apply its do-it-yourself approach to new areas. That includes building its own cellular modem, a component that’s now expected to be ready around 2026. The company will then probably need two or three additional years to get that chip inside cellular versions of the Apple Watch and iPad — and the Mac, once the part is integrated into the company’s system-on-a-chip.”

Here’s why a cellular Mac makes sense

If that evidence isn’t enough, it’s important to highlight that Apple has been able to greatly improve the MacBook’s battery life over the past few years. The latest M4 MacBook models can match the battery life of previous 16-inch models, which is impressive.

It’s also worth noting that with the company positioning the MacBook Pro as a powerful device you should always have with you, plus the recent nano-texture display improving usability outdoors, it would be only natural if Apple’s laptop had a 5G connection, allowing users to work anywhere without needing an iPhone as a personal hotspot.

In my experience, turning on Personal Hotspot is a great way to watch both your Mac and iPhone battery drain rapidly at the same time. That said, Apple’s proprietary 5G modem could be the perfect solution to resolve this issue on future MacBook models.

Finally, it’s possible that this cellular version comes rather sooner than later. After all, a redesign of the MacBook Pro is expected by 2026. With a new OLED display, another big leap could be the addition of cellular capabilities, taking the Mac to a whole new level.