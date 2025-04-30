There’s something weird about Apple’s iPhone 17 Air that may frustrate designers

Apple will unveil the new iPhone 17 lineup in less than five months. Still, it already seems we know all about the design changes expected for this upcoming generation. After leaks showed us CAD files, renders, and dummies, there’s still room for surprises on these future phones, especially the iPhone 17 Air.

This time, Sam Kohn from AppleTrack’s YouTube channel offered one of the best looks yet at the new iPhone 17 lineup. In his video, the YouTuber reveals Apple’s unusual design quirk for the iPhone 17 Air USB-C port. Unlike all iPhone models, the USB-C port is no longer front-to-back centered. In fact, it is closer to the rear of the device.

That said, those who love Apple’s usual perfectly centered design might find this change frustrating, as the company might need to make subtle adjustments for the internal components.

Other re-engineering efforts can be seen on the speaker grilles, as Apple might only add two holes on either side instead of the usual five. Even though only one of the speakers actually works, Apple might have to compromise the sound quality of the iPhone 17 Air’s speakers.

The company is also expected to make other compromises. For example, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a single rear camera. While Apple will still offer a 48-megapixel lens, which means at least 2x optical zoom, this device won’t feature other lenses. In addition, battery life might be compromised despite the company’s efforts to add its own 5G modem and Wi-Fi chip for improved efficiency. Lastly, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature eSIM-only versions globally.

Despite these compromises, this device should feature the new A19 chip, 12GB of RAM, and a 6.6-inch OLED display with at least ProMotion technology. It’s still unclear if Apple will also add Always-On Display technology.