5 best macOS Tahoe 26 features: Spotlight, Game Overlay, and more

Apple’s mobile devices aren’t the only ones getting a major redesign this fall, as Apple revealed on Monday that macOS Tahoe 26 is adopting Liquid Glass as well. The design language unifies the look of Apple’s devices, including its computers. But the honestly design is just the tip of the iceberg for Mac’s next operating system.

When you update to macOS Tahoe 26, you are gaining access to dozens of new features to go along with its exciting new look. You can dig through all the details on Apple’s website, but below, we’ve rounded up the features we’re most excited to use in macOS 26.

5 best features in macOS Tahoe 26

Apple Games app running on macOS Tahoe 26. Image source: Apple

1. Phone app arrives on Mac

At long last, the Phone app is coming to macOS as part of Continuity. Most of what you can find on the Phone app for iPhone is available here too, including Recents, Favorites, Voicemails, Call Screening, and Hold Assist. You can also see Live Activities from your iPhone in the menu bar on your Mac, so you’ll know how far away your Uber ride is.

Spotlight is one of the Mac’s most important features, but also its most frustrating when it can’t help you find what you’re looking for. macOS Tahoe 26 might end that frustration for good with Spotlight’s “biggest update ever.” When you use Spotlight to search in macOS 26, you’ll see all the results together, including files, folders, events, apps, and messages. Spotlight also ranks results intelligently and gives users access to new filtering options.

You can also use Spotlight to perform some actions, from sending emails and setting reminders to playing a song and even applying a filter in a photo editing app.

3. Game Overlay might convert some PC gamers

Gaming on Mac has never been Apple’s highest priority, but it has taken some steps in the right direction in recent years. 2025 represents another step forward, as the new Apple Games app is coming to macOS Tahoe 26, giving Mac gamers a hub for jumping back into games, discovering new games, and playing with friends.

Personally, I’m most intrigued by Game Overlay, a new feature that lets users adjust their system settings, start a chat, and invite friends to play without leaving the game.

4. Safari gets safer and smarter

Safari is getting a fresh look, with rounded tabs that float in the toolbar and a sidebar with new sections for iCloud Tabs and Saved. Plus, each time you browse in Safari on macOS Tahoe 26, it will now offer advanced fingerprinting protection by default.

5. Journal is being ported to Mac

Here at BGR, we’re huge fans of the Journal app that Apple announced alongside iOS 17. That said, journaling on a phone isn’t ideal, which is why we are thrilled to see that the app is making its way to macOS 26 this fall. Best of all, the journals are synced across your Apple devices, so you can pen an entry from whichever device is closest.