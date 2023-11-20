Apple reportedly has a cellular MacBook Pro in the works, but there’s a catch

One of the greatest advantages of the iPad regarding Macs is the ability to set up a cellular plan on the company’s tablets. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says a cellular MacBook is in the works, but, unfortunately, seeing Apple release it will be challenging.

In his newsletter, the journalist talks about the success of the Apple Silicon chips and Apple’s goals to release its cellular modem and, eventually, its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi processor to replace Broadcom’s.

This is a follow-up to last week’s story about Apple delaying its 5G modem for at least 2026 due to roadblocks in the development process of this technology. Interestingly, Gurman adds that the success of this chip will make Apple not only ditch Qualcomm but also integrate this modem into all products, including a cellular MacBook. He writes:

“The real test will be whether Apple can successfully apply its do-it-yourself approach to new areas. That includes building its own cellular modem, a component that’s now expected to be ready around 2026. The company will then probably need two or three additional years to get that chip inside cellular versions of the Apple Watch and iPad — and the Mac, once the part is integrated into the company’s system-on-a-chip.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

A cellular MacBook will only launch if Apple masters its in-house 5G chip

With that in mind, a cellular MacBook could be released later this decade, from 2028 onwards. If that turns out to be accurate, it means users will finally be able to use their MacBook models on the go without creating a personal hotspot from their iPhones.

This will be especially beneficial for journalists, digital nomads, and people who work in local coffee shops, libraries, book shops, etc., meaning they won’t need to get a caffè’s Wi-Fi or see their iPhone battery deteriorate after creating a hotspot.

Unfortunately, what makes me sketch about this report is that Apple is having difficulty creating its own cellular chip, which is nowhere near being done – or competing with Qualcomm. Since Apple can’t fail with this processor once it’s out, I don’t think the company will be able to replace Qualcomm that soon, meaning a cellular MacBook seems almost scrapped.

BGR will keep reporting on Apple’s plans to release a cellular MacBook.