Celebrate July 4th with this standout Apple TV+ series

There’s only one way I think Americans should celebrate this Fourth of July: by remembering what makes this country a place people dream of being. Despite the controversies surrounding the government, there’s one thing that unites us all, whether we’re Americans or not, and it’s hope.

That’s why, whether you feel America is everything you hoped for right now or it seems like the worst it’s ever been, there’s one Apple TV+ series that might inspire hope on this important day: Little America.

Little America was one of the first Apple TV+ shows released after the original batch of Apple Originals. I remember being in the airport traveling abroad and using my 4G connection (the iPhone 12 hadn’t arrived yet) to download the first three episodes of the series.

This anthology series from Emmy-nominated Lee Eisenberg highlights inspiring, true stories of immigrants. While America has long stood as a symbol of greatness, strength, and freedom, this show tells the stories of those striving to build a life in this land of dreams.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

James Saito and Victoria Canal in “Little America.” Image source: Apple

The first season features eight episodes, each highlighting a journey of hope and new beginnings. These are some of the episodes I like the most:

The Manager: A 12-year-old must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.

A 12-year-old must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India. The Jaguar: An undocumented teenager from Mexico tries to change her life through competitive squash, with the help of a coach who inspires her to dream big.

An undocumented teenager from Mexico tries to change her life through competitive squash, with the help of a coach who inspires her to dream big. The Son: When Rafiq escapes from Syria after his father discovers he is gay, he’s forced to go on the run and figure out what “home” really means.

When Rafiq escapes from Syria after his father discovers he is gay, he’s forced to go on the run and figure out what “home” really means. The Baker: The only daughter in a family of 22 siblings is sent from Uganda to college in the US. To achieve her version of the American Dream, she sells chocolate chip cookies from a basket on her head.

The show also features a second season, which was released a couple of years later.

Wrap up

Enjoy the Fourth of July with your loved ones, but don’t forget there are countless “little Americans” who also help keep this country moving forward, improving, and staying true to its promise.