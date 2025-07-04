There’s an exclusive new Beats Pill edition, but you can’t buy anywhere

Last year, Beats upgraded its acclaimed Beats Pill speaker with a revamped design, improved specs, and double the battery life compared to the 2015 edition. Then, this May, the Los Angeles-based company released new colors for the product.

While Beats is known for making special editions of its products thanks to partnerships with athletes, designers, and influencers, BGR recently spotted an exclusive Beats Pill edition on social media that doesn’t appear to be available anywhere.

A few days ago, fitness coach and influencer Sam Taylor posted a unique Beats Pill with shades of pink blending into cream with black accents on her Instagram Story. Currently, Beats sells five different colors of its speaker, and none of them are as bold as this one.

If you check Beats’ website or even try to scour through third-party vendors, and you won’t find any signs of this unique version of the speaker, which, as you can see in the image below, perfectly matches the exclusive LeBron James Nike sneakers.

So, what’s the deal with this exclusive Beats Pill color?

There’s only one way to get this exclusive Beats Pill edition

At first, I thought Beats was teasing a new edition through an influencer’s Instagram post. After all, the company often seeds unreleased products to influencers before an official announcement just to build hype. However, this one is different.

So, here’s a bit of context. Last fall, LeBron James released his first training sneaker, the Nike LeBron TR 1. Friends and family, as well as select athletes and influencers in the sport and fitness space, received this exclusive colorway for the sneakers in addition to this unique Beats Pill. Quite a partnership, right?

Here’s the message those fortunate people who were sent the sneaker and Beats Pill: “When greatness is the goal, there is no such thing as an off-season. That’s why only the most elite essentials will do. This powerhouse duo — the Nike LeBron TR 1 and the Beats Pill speaker — is expertly designed to maximize your training experience, bringing out your absolute best. Perfect your craft with these Nike Training Club workouts inspired by The King’s commitment to training.”

While you can’t get your hands on this exclusive Beats Pill color, you can check BGR‘s review below. You can also find details about the new colors, which are available in stores.