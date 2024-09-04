Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 launches in 2025, and I’m hoping for these 6 improvements

In an Instagram post, Beats teased that the long-anticipated Powerbeats Pro 2 will launch in 2025. First released in 2019, Powerbeats Pro was the company’s first true wireless earbuds. At the time, Apple’s subsidiary still used Cupertino’s H1 chip. With wing-like sterns that go around your ears, the earbuds were great for outdoor sports but had several drawbacks.

For example, the charging case was too bulky, and you couldn’t wirelessly charge it. Beats also didn’t add Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, or (at the time still unexistent) Spatial Audio.

Five years after its original release, Powerbeats Pro doesn’t fit the current Beats lineup, where the company offers a similar sound to all of its audio products but differs in other perks. In the sneak peek of Powerbeats Pro 2, we see that the company is tweaking the design, although it will keep the wing-like sterns as a signature of this product.

With that, it’s possible that Powerbeats Pro 2 will be a different style of earbuds for those who dislike the Beats Fit Pro design with a stern that goes inside your ear (and also needs a second generation ASAP).

That being said, these are the features I hope Beats brings to Powerbeats Pro 2:

Smaller charging case: After introducing one of the smallest charging cases on the market with the Beats Solo Buds, I hope Beats can make the new Powerbeats Pro 2 charging case thinner so you can, at least, put it in your pocket

New USB-C port: The original Powerbeats Pro uses a Lightning port; for the second generation, Beats will likely support USB-C

Wireless charging capabilities: Still talking about the case, I hope this new generation brings a wireless charging case. Not all Beats earbuds offer this functionality, but these premium earbuds deserve it

Spatial Audio support: Apple's signature technology should be available for this product, as Dolby Atmos has been a huge part of Apple Music and Apple TV+ experiences

ANC and Adaptive Modes: The original Powerbeats Pro offered great passive noise canceling, but a second generation needs proper ANC; AirPods Pro's Adaptive Mode would also be a must-have for these earbuds, especially during outdoor workouts

Profile Modes: Although I'm not a big fan of Profile Modes, they are one of Beats' signature features for the Beats Studio Pro. If the company adds them to the new Powerbeats Pro, this could mean Beats thinks these earbuds are really premium.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about these upcoming earbuds.