iPhone 16 finally launches in Indonesia after lengthy ban

While most of us are already waiting for the iPhone 17 announcement in five months, Indonesia is the last country to get the iPhone 16. Last year’s iPhone launch in the country comes more than a month after Apple and Indonesia reached an agreement for a local $1 billion investment.

With that, Indonesians can finally buy the five new iPhone 16 models, ranging from the iPhone 16e to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Prior to the ban, Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita declared that the iPhone 16 was illegal as it didn’t have the IMEI certification for use in the country. He said, “If you’re using an iPhone 16 in Indonesia, it means the device is illegal.”

That said, after months of negotiations, Apple committed to invest a billion dollars in the country and train locals in “research and development on the company’s products so they can then develop similar software and design their own goods.” This has been part of the government’s plan to push Apple to set up R&D facilities in the country.

People familiar with the matter said these innovation investments would be made through programs other than Apple academies. Still, Cupertino doesn’t plan to start making iPhones in the country.

The new iPhone 16 models offer the A18 chip, a Dynamic Island cutout, and an innovative Camera Control functionality. This device was expected to be the first Apple Intelligence-ready iPhone. However, Apple delayed the release of its AI and even seven months after the new iPhones have been available, the most important feature is still nowhere to be seen.