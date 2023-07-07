iPhone 16: Everything we know so far

We still have to wait for the iPhone 15 to be announced by Apple this coming September. But there are already several rumors about the upcoming iPhone 16 update, which is expected to be released in 2024. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming new iPhone 16 series.

How many iPhone models will Apple introduce?

For the 2024 iPhone 16 models, Apple is expected to introduce three different ranges that include a total of five different models:

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Ultra

Mark Gurman teased this new Ultra line in his February 2023 Power On newsletter.

iPhone 16 Ultra: Here’s what we know

In the newsletter mentioned above, Gurman said that “Apple’s plan to draw a greater distinction between the Pro and Pro Max has spurred speculation that the company will opt for a new top-end brand: the Ultra. (…) But instead of renaming the Pro Max “the Ultra,” Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models. Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release.”

While previous rumors said this Ultra brand would come for the iPhone 15 models, it seems Apple has delayed it for 2024. That said, it’s unclear which features this phone will get, mainly because the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get a titanium frame and an exclusive periscope lens. Since it will take more than a year for this release, don’t mind if rumors and reports feel conflicting at this moment.

Display size and design

For the 2024 iPhone lineup, display analyst Ross Young believes Apple will offer a pill shape cutout to all models (regular and Pros). Following the iPhone 15 release, all iPhone 16 models will also feature the Dynamic Island – although ProMotion and Always-On Display technologies will remain exclusive for the higher-end models.

Interestingly enough, Young says the regular models will maintain 6.1 and 6.7-inch displays, while the Pro models would jump for 6.3 and 6.9-inch screens. This would practically make the bezels disappear from the Pro models. In 2025, the regular iPhone 17 models would follow this display size increase.

Other design changes depend on whether the iPhone 15 rumors are true. Some reports say the regular models will get a matte glass finish, which is exclusive to the Pro versions. In addition, a titanium frame is expected to be introduced for the iPhone 15 Pro Max; if it becomes true, this could also be expandable to the iPhone 16 Pro Max model.

Last but not least, analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong Securities says there’s a “low” chance that Apple will add solid-state buttons for these Pro models. This design change was expected for the iPhone 15 models, postponed, and now probably canceled for good.

Processor

iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic SoC introduced in September 2022. Image source: Apple Inc.

We don’t have rumors regarding the iPhone 16 processor. Still, if Apple follows the recent trend, the company could offer the upcoming A17 Bionic chip for the regular models and the higher-end A18 Bionic processor for the Pro models.

The A17 Bionic chip is expected to power the iPhone 15 Pro models. It’s rumored to have a 3nm technology process, making it smaller, more powerful, and about 35% more energy efficient than the A16 Bionic chip.

The A18 Bionic chip, on its way, will likely be a slight improvement from the A17, as it will probably offer the same 3nm technology process. But we still have to learn more about it through future reports and leaks.

iPhone 16 cameras

While we still don’t know much about all the camera upgrades for the iPhone 16, by the beginning of 2023, the Korean version of The Elec said that Apple plans to add a periscope lens for both Pro models.

Rumors so far say the periscope lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but the company could make it available for both Pro models in 2024. Analyst Ross Young says this will be possible thanks to the larger display size, which could help house more components on the smaller Pro model.

Wrap up

We’ll update this article as we learn more about the iPhone 16 series. At the moment, the focus is on the upcoming iPhone 15 series, which will be unveiled two months from now.