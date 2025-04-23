visionOS 3: Rumored features, release date, supported devices, more

visionOS 3 is Apple’s upcoming operating system for Apple Vision Pro. It’s expected to be announced during the WWDC 2025 keynote ahead of a public release in September 2025. Apple is believed to be preparing to expand Apple Intelligence features to its spatial computer while offering many other new features. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the upcoming visionOS 3 operating system update.

When will Apple announce visionOS 3?

If Apple follows the trend, it should announce visionOS 3 during the WWDC 2025 keynote. The Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 9 to June 13. While it was previously held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, Apple turned WWDC into a pre-recorded keynote when the pandemic started. The company still invites the media and developers to watch WWDC from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

As of now, Apple has already begun work on visionOS 3.

visionOS 3 is expected to be released in September 2025. Apple usually says the new system update will be available “in the fall.” However, the company has released major software updates in the second half of September for the past few years.

Rumored visionOS 3 features

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, visionOS 3 will be a loaded update. After a boring visionOS 2 update, it seems Apple will put much effort into this upcoming release. However, the journalist didn’t reveal which features it might add. Here’s what he said:

All signs are pointing to the company’s Vision Products Group shifting its resources to other form factors. But Apple can’t just let the Vision Pro die out. It has invested too much and needs to keep churning out the device’s visionOS updates (the third edition will be a pretty feature-packed release, I’m told).

More Apple Intelligence features

With visionOS 2.4, Apple added the first batch of Apple Intelligence features to Apple Vision Pro. While it’s unclear what the company is planning for this next cycle, Mark Gurman suggests a “Siri GPT” could be coming in the first half of 2026.

According to the journalist, Apple’s new version of Siri will employ more advanced large language models (LLMs) to allow users to have long back-and-forth conversations with the virtual assistant. Sources also claim that “LLM Siri,” as Apple employees have dubbed it, will be capable of handling more sophisticated requests even faster.

Apple is currently testing the upgraded Siri on iPhones, iPads, and Macs as a standalone app, but the goal is to eventually replace Siri with the new version.

As was the case with Apple Intelligence this fall, the new Siri reportedly won’t launch alongside the new hardware in 2025. Rather, Apple will announce it next year and start rolling out the upgraded Siri as early as spring 2026.

“The revamped Siri will rely on new Apple AI models to interact more like a human and handle tasks in a way that’s closer to ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini,” Gurman explains in his report. “It will also make expanded use of App Intents, which allow for more precise control of third-party apps. And the software will be able to tap into features from Apple Intelligence, such as the ability to write and summarize text.”

Official visionOS 3 download

visionOS 3 hasn’t been officially announced. Therefore, you cannot test it or download its official version.

How to download the visionOS beta?

On June 21, 2023, Apple released the first beta of visionOS. On its developer page, the company offered the SDK of this platform alongside some tips on how to create apps for Vision Pro. As expected, visionOS relies on SwiftUI, RealityKit, ARKit, and Accessibility. Developers must use Xcode, Reality Composer Pro, and Unity to make the new apps come to life.

With the visionOS 2 beta, Apple said it wouldn’t offer a public beta to users. It’s unclear if visionOS 3 might also lack a public beta.

visionOS compatibility

visionOS is compatible with the Apple Vision Pro. There are rumors that Apple is planning to launch an Apple Vision Air soon.