Apple is developing a more conversational Siri to compete with ChatGPT

After watching its top rivals dominate the AI space over the past two years, Apple is now racing to catch up by developing a more conversational Siri, Bloomberg reports.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s new version of Siri will employ more advanced large language models (LLMs) to allow users to have long back-and-forth conversations with the virtual assistant. Sources also claim that “LLM Siri,” as Apple employees have dubbed it, will be capable of handling more sophisticated requests even faster.

Apple is currently testing the upgraded Siri on iPhones, iPads, and Macs as a standalone app, but the goal is to eventually replace Siri with the new version. Apple plans to introduce LLM Siri next year as part of iOS 19 and macOS 16 (codenamed Luck and Cheer).

As was the case with Apple Intelligence this fall, the new Siri reportedly won’t launch alongside the new hardware in 2025. Rather, Apple will make the announcement next year and then start to roll out the upgraded Siri as early as spring 2026.

“The revamped Siri will rely on new Apple AI models to interact more like a human and handle tasks in a way that’s closer to ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini,” Gurman explains in his report. “It also will make expanded use of App Intents, which allow for more precise control of third-party apps. And the software will be able to tap into features from Apple Intelligence, such as the ability to write and summarize text.”

In the meantime, Apple fans with select devices can look forward to Siri “tapping into ChatGPT’s expertise” starting next month on iOS 18.