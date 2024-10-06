11 iOS 18 features that have totally changed how I use my iPhone

iOS 18 has been out for a couple of weeks now. I’ve been using the new iPhone operating system since June, when the first developer’s beta was made available by Apple. In the meantime, I got the chance to dive deeper into iOS 18’s best features. These are the ones I’ve been using the most, and the ones I think make this such a great update.

Lock and hide apps: This is one of iOS 18’s best features. I love the ability to hide and lock apps, which hides content inside an app from search, notifications, and other places across the system. This feature is perfect for hiding my bank apps, but it also lets me protect Photos, WhatsApp, Mail, Notes, and more. Here’s how to hide and lock iPhone apps in iOS 18.

Tapback with emoji and stickers: This social feature has become so much fun to use with my friends in iMessage groups. Even though I’m not a fan of Apple’s tapback redesign, I enjoy being able to react to a message with any emoji or sticker I have.

Customizing the Lock Screen widgets: With the new Camera Control button, I finally switched the Camera toggle on my Lock Screen to the Remote option. Now, I can conveniently control my Apple TV while still having easy access to my camera.

Opening another app using Camera Control: iPhone 16 owners will be pleased to know that they can switch the Camera Control functionality to open another camera app, such as Instagram, Halide, and so on.

Record with a song playing: Another crucial change within the Camera app is the ability to continue to play music when taking a photo. Music will continue to play via Bluetooth connections when capturing a photo or video, which is very handy.

Hide screenshots from your library: Apple revamped the Photos app. Even though some people are not fond of it (here’s how you can go back to the old design), a new button in the grid helps you reduce clutter by filtering to specific media types, your favorites, or hiding screenshots from the view. This is definitely one of the best iOS 18 features.

Adding new widgets to the Control Center: Apple finally lets you add third-party widgets to the Control Center. In addition, you can rearrange the toggles however you like, so it’s easier to access your favorite apps or connectivity settings.

Dual SIM in Control Center: If you have multiple carriers on your iPhone, you can now seamlessly switch between them. You can swipe to the Connectivity panel on Control Center to create a Cellular Data toggle that will let you quickly switch between carriers.

Call history search: With iOS 18, you can search for previous calls, voicemails, and contacts using a broad range of search criteria. Type in a number, a name, or a caller ID like “plumber” or “bank” to instantly fetch call history in real-time. Search within Recents in the Phone app or use Spotlight Search to quickly surface information.

Camera’s 5-second timer: If you like to use your iPhone’s timer, this is one of the best iOS 18 features. Now, you can select a 5-second timer in addition to 3- and 10-second options.

Distraction Control on Safari: Hide distracting items on a web page, which is great for websites full of ads or pop-ups. If you change your mind, you can easily revert the changes later.