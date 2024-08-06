iOS 18 public beta 3 now available with Thanos snap feature for ads in Safari

A couple of weeks after seeding public beta 2, Apple is now making available iOS 18 public beta 3. This update comes after Cupertino released iOS 18.1 beta 1 to developers with Apple Intelligence. However, the latest public beta brings two features that are exclusive to those running iOS 18.

The first one made the news as the Thanos snap feature. Actually called “Distraction Control,” it’s available in the Reader toggle in Safari and lets you hide distracting items, such as cookie pop-ups and other parts of the website. Apple says this doesn’t work as an ad blocker, but it helps hide distractful items from a page.

Based on user feedback, Cupertino has also removed the Carousel from the Photos app and tweaked the “All Photos” section, with more images appearing on the photos grid. The “Recent Days” tab also includes “Recently Saved.”

Besides that, iOS 18 public beta 3 brings a revamped Home Screen. With that, you can place app icons and widgets whenever you like. You can also quickly transform an app into a widget by long-pressing it. This level of customization makes my Home Screen even more unique.

Talking about customization, the new Control Center also makes my iPhone even more useful. With it, you’ll be able to customize your Control Center, add more Home shortcuts, and even see some of the settings more easily.

The new Passwords app makes it easier to access your passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes. That said, I can’t wait for Apple to add support for credit cards.

Finally, there’s a pro tip you will love to know it’s there: SharePlay screen sharing. With that, users can take over other people’s iPhones by helping them use SharePlay screen sharing over FaceTime.

In addition to the iOS 18 public beta 3, Apple has seeded the third public version of iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and HomePod Software. Below, you can learn more about the latest changes through this beta cycle.