iOS 18.1 beta 1 now available to developers with Apple Intelligence

After a report said that Apple would delay Apple Intelligence to iOS 18.1, Cupertino has now seeded its first beta. The company wants to smooth its artificial intelligence platform before it becomes available to all users later this fall.

However, while there are many Apple Intelligence features we can’t wait to try, this first beta is only bringing one:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps

Besides that, there’ll be a waitlist for developers to try it. In addition, if you don’t have an iPhone 15 Pro, this beta won’t appear to you. With upcoming testing versions, you can expect other functions, such as:

Apple Intelligence unveiled at WWDC 2024. Image source: Apple Inc.

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; Genmoji: With this function, iPhone users will use AI to generate new emoji characters based on text input, such as “T-rex wearing a tutu on a surfboard.” Learn more about it here;

With this function, iPhone users will use AI to generate new emoji characters based on text input, such as “T-rex wearing a tutu on a surfboard.” Learn more about it here; Memories in Photos: Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc;

Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc; Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject;

This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject; Siri: Users type to Siri and switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri in whatever way feels right for the moment.

Apple says Apple Intelligence will continue in beta even after iOS 18.1 becomes available to all users. In addition, more features will be added with time, such as a revamped Siri that can understand context.

Alongside the iOS 18.1 beta 1 build, Apple is also releasing the first testing versions of iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Below, you can learn more about iOS 18.