Opera One’s latest update brings two long-awaited features

The latest Opera One update brings two long-awaited features to one of the best and most underrated browsers out there. While I have always been a Safari user at heart, I decided to switch to Microsoft Edge a couple of years ago. Then, a few months later, I decided to give Opera One a try, and it’s become my favorite browser on the Mac.

Now, with this update, Opera is addressing two issues I was facing — issues that were probably bothering many users. First, the new version of Opera One has a new Translate feature, which is designed to “break down language barriers for users across the globe.”

When a webpage is in a different language than the user’s default setting in the browser, Opera will offer a translation option. At launch, over 40 languages are supported. The Opera Translate functionality is powered by Lingvanex and its AI-enhanced technology for natural and accurate language processing. Opera says all translation is done in-house and “protected by the strictest privacy regulations, without being sent to third party services.”

“The internet connects the world, but language can still be a barrier to exploring its full potential. With the introduction of Opera Translate, we’re giving our users access to content and ideas from across the globe without compromising their privacy,” said Tomasz Stawarz, Director of Product at Opera.

Additionally, Opera is powering up the Tab Islands and Split Screen. Opera has a unique Split Screen feature that makes multitasking easier. With this update, it’s now possible to access the toolbar even when in this mode. These are the main highlights:

Access to Toolbar features: When in Split Screen, users can now access Pinboards, Snapshot tool, Flow, Bookmarks, Downloads, the Easy Setup menu, and other features they choose to add to the Toolbar.

Users can use the Music Player even when Split Screen mode is on.

It’s also worth noting that, Opera GX, the company’s famous gaming browser, added the new Translate feature alongside the Tab Island upgrade and custom cursors.