iPhone 17 Pro Max battery leak suggests Apple is finally listening

It won’t be long before Apple unveils the iPhone 17 lineup. With several controversies surrounding the base model, it seems the company is going all-in on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

According to Weibo leaker Instant Digital, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the biggest battery ever available on an iPhone: 5,000mAh. If the rumor is accurate, Apple is increasing the battery capacity by almost 7% over the previous record.

Interestingly enough, Apple has been steadily increasing the battery life available on its iPhone Pro Max models, as the current model offers 4,676mAh, followed by the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 4,422mAh and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 4,323mAh.

While Apple could use this extra battery capacity in tandem with a more powerful A19 Pro chip, it could also mean the company aims to offer a true full day of battery life to users. To this day, this continues to be one of the most common complaints from iPhone users.

While Instant Digital doesn’t explain how Apple plans to expand the battery capacity of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, previous rumors suggest this will be one of the thickest iPhone Pro models to date. Besides that, there’s a new battery technology that Apple might apply to the iPhone 17 Air and, possibly, to the new Pro Max model as well.

Meanwhile, upcoming iOS 26 features prove that the company is committed to making iPhone battery lives last longer. Here’s how the new Adaptive Power feature works: “When your battery usage is higher than usual, iPhone can make small performance adjustments to extend your battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to take a little longer.” With previous software updates, Apple revealed that the latest iPhone models can last for double the amount of charging cycles as previous versions.