It seems like Apple really doesn’t want you to buy an iPhone 17 this year

Last Friday, analyst Jeff Pu reported that the base iPhone 17 might have the same A18 chip as the current iPhone 16 models. If that turns out to be accurate, it’s yet another issue with Apple’s typically most popular iPhone, as the company continues to push the high-end models.

While this isn’t the first time Apple has used a “last year” chip for its base models, it at least used to offer customers last year’s Pro processor in the base version. Now, if you want the latest technologies, you’ll have to buy (at least) the rumored iPhone 17 Air or one of the iPhone 17 Pro models.

This is more underwhelming news about the base model iPhone 17. Previously, leakers suggested that this year’s big design revamp would only apply to the iPhone 17 Air and Pro models, as they would be the only ones with the new camera bar design.

That said, Apple is expected to do the bare minimum for this release. While it’s understandable that this could help keep the iPhone at the same price despite tariff tensions, there seems to be only one major change in the iPhone 17: if you care about ProMotion or Always-On Display technologies.

As leaks continue to show little to no improvements to this device, and future models are expected to be released in the first half of the year, followed by the launch of Air and Pro models the previous September, I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple decides to skip ProMotion or Always-On for this generation too.

After all, the iPhone Pro models are expected to cost more due to geopolitical tensions, and the new Air model needs to be appealing enough to make regular users upgrade. Since this base model is expected to have less impressive battery life and a single main camera, at least the new ultra-thin design and updated chip might help it appeal to a broader audience.

