iPhone Fold may change Apple’s iPhone release schedule forever

For years, Apple has been rumored to be working on foldable devices, including iPhones and iPad/MacBook models. Those rumors often contradicted each other, with some reports saying Apple was only “testing” foldable displays and others claiming development had been put on hold.

But something has changed in recent months. Now, all rumors are aligned. The first foldable iPhone, routinely dubbed the iPhone Fold, is expected to launch in 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series. After that, Apple will reportedly release a foldable iPad/Mac device.

The major design updates rumored for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 further support the idea that Apple is preparing for a lineup that includes foldable computers.

It turns out those aren’t the only changes Apple is planning for the upcoming foldable era. Two reports from trusted sources suggest the iPhone release schedule will undergo its biggest shift since Apple moved iPhone launches to September.

The earliest iPhone models were announced at the start of the year. The original iPhone launched in early 2007, and Apple later moved the event to June, during WWDC.

Starting with the iPhone 4s, Apple began holding a separate iPhone-focused launch event in mid-September. While the size of the iPhone lineup has grown in recent years, the September launch timeframe has remained consistent.

The iPhone 12 was an exception, delayed by the pandemic. Technically, the iPhone 4s launched in early October, making it the first model released in the second half of the year as Apple was still adjusting its schedule.

Separately, the iPhone SE models have typically launched in March. I’d group the upcoming iPhone 16e with these more affordable iPhones. The SE models have appeared every few years, but the arrival of the iPhone 16e might signal the start of an annual release schedule for the E series.

This brings us to The Information’s recent report, which claims the iPhone 18 series will introduce a major change to release timing.

According to the report, the premium iPhone 18 series models will arrive in September 2026. These include the iPhone 18 Air, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold. The base iPhone 18 model and the iPhone 18e will launch in spring 2027.

This would mean Apple’s most affordable new iPhones will debut in March, starting with the iPhone 18 series, while the more expensive models will arrive in late September.

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seemingly confirmed The Information’s story on Monday, sharing the following release timeline for the iPhone 18 and iPhone 19 series:

2H25: iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17

1H26: iPhone 17e

2H26: iPhone Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Slim

1H27: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e

2H27: iPhone Foldable 2 (already in development), iPhone 19 Pro Max, iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Slim (featuring a larger display than the 18 Slim)

Kuo says Apple is changing the iPhone release cycle to better compete, especially in China. Android makers often release new phones in the first half of the year, and Apple wants a stronger presence during that timeframe. That’s why the cheaper models are moving to spring.

Kuo also noted that launching five or six iPhones in September would make marketing efforts less effective, as the Pro models would likely steal the spotlight from the lower-cost versions.

It’s worth remembering that earlier iPhone SE generations were popular with consumers due to their lower prices. The iPhone 16e also performed well during the March quarter, giving Apple a meaningful boost.

Meanwhile, Apple has consistently sold more iPhone Pro models than non-Pro ones. This helped raise the average selling price (ASP) even as competitors struggled with declining sales. Pairing the iPhone Fold with the Pro lineup for a September launch could further lift ASP during the holiday quarter, which is usually Apple’s strongest.