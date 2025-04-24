There’s still hope for an iPhone Fold with Face ID

After leaks revealed that the long-rumored iPhone Fold will ditch Face ID in favor of Touch ID, there’s still hope that Apple’s most convenient authentication technology will make its way to the foldable device.

According to news aggregator yeux1122, quoting sources familiar with the matter, Face ID could still be included in the iPhone Fold. However, if Apple decides to add Face ID, it won’t be available on the external display, as the device will only feature a punch-hole front-facing camera.

On the other hand, Apple could integrate Face ID into the internal display of the iPhone Fold. The news aggregator states, “Depending on the development of the improved display and built-in shape, there’s a possibility of mounting Face ID.”

That said, it seems somewhat unlikely that Apple would include two different biometric authentication methods in the iPhone Fold, as this could make the device more expensive and take up valuable space that could be used for battery life.

Since the iPhone Fold is expected to be used in both folded and unfolded states, the main authentication method will likely remain Touch ID.

A couple of weeks ago, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station suggested that Face ID could come to the iPhone Fold due to its “under-screen camera technology.” However, they later clarified that their post was referring to the lens, not Face ID authentication, and confirmed Touch ID as the authentication method.

According to earlier reports, the iPhone Fold will feature Touch ID on the side button. Apple has already applied this technology to several iPad models, so it would make sense to do the same with its foldable.

Additionally, a report from Business Korea reveals that Apple plans to use OLED panels manufactured by Samsung for its foldable device. “For Apple, which prioritizes quality over price when selecting component suppliers, Samsung was the only viable choice,” the report states. That said, BOE and LG won’t be supplying their displays for Apple’s first foldable device at first.

Previous rumors suggest the iPhone Fold will have a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. BGR will continue reporting on this device as more information becomes available.