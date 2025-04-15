iPhone Fold reportedly takes a big step backwards by ditching Face ID

The same Weibo leaker who may have revealed the iPhone Fold’s display resolutions and teased an under-screen selfie camera now says Apple isn’t yet ready to release under-display Face ID technology. In fact, Cupertino supposedly isn’t considering facial authentication for its first foldable device at all. When Digital Chat Station reported that Apple would use “under-screen camera technology” in the inner display, it was unclear whether this would also include under-display Face ID. However, they have since clarified the information in another Weibo post.

While this possibility may have been debunked for the iPhone Fold, Apple is working on bringing under-display Face ID to the iPhone, with plans to possibly launch this technology in the iPhone 18 Pro.

According to earlier reports, the iPhone Fold will feature Touch ID on the side button. Apple already applies this technology to several iPad models, so it would make sense to do the same with its foldable.

Interestingly, Apple could have added Touch ID to the iPhone’s side button for years but chose not to. However, with the company phasing out iPhones with Touch ID, it’s noteworthy that it is planning to bring this technology back.

While I’d prefer Face ID, I understand that a fingerprint scanner might be more practical for authenticating both the inner and outer displays. Given that other analysts have corroborated this, it’s likely the iPhone Fold will feature Touch ID.

Additionally, a report from Business Korea reveals that Apple plans to use OLED panels manufactured by Samsung for its foldable device. “For Apple, which prioritizes quality over price when selecting component suppliers, Samsung was the only viable choice,” the report states. That said, BOE and LG won’t be supplying its displays for Apple’s first foldable device at first.

Previous rumors suggest the iPhone Fold will have a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. BGR will continue reporting on this device as more information becomes available.