iPhone Fold display specs may have just leaked

Sometime in the next few years, Apple will introduce an “iPhone Fold.” Rumors have mentioned a Galaxy Z Flip-like device, a Mac/iPad hybrid, and now a Galaxy Z Fold-like design. While these models have been rumored as devices that Apple is prototyping, recent leaks support the idea that Apple is now preparing to launch a foldable iPhone with a design like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold.

BGR‘s Chris Smith already used ChatGPT to determine the possible look of this iPhone Fold. In his lengthy article, he compares the Galaxy Z Fold display, the Oppo Find N, and several other Apple products to create a clear image.

Now, the latest rumor corroborates his previous article. According to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (via MacRumors), Apple is planning an iPhone Fold with an external screen that measures 5.49 inches, and an inner 7.74-inch display that unfolds to look like an iPad.

The leaker says the “aspect ratio between the internal and external screens is indeed unprecedented.” With a phone and tablet design, the leaker expects Apple to launch this device in the next two years.

This is not the first time the leaker has suggested these measures. Chris did some math and discovered that this iPhone Fold could look something like two iPhone 13 mini or an iPad mini 7 folded in half.

A foldable iPhone based on two iPhone 13 mini would have these measurements assuming the iPhone 13 mini’s screen-to-body ratio stayed in place:

Unfolded: 131.5 x 128.4 mm ; 6.78-inch display

Folded: 131.5 x 64.2 mm; 5.40-inch cover display

Such a foldable would have a foldable display about 1 inch smaller than Digital Chat Station’s claims. When folding an iPad mini 7, applying a screen-to-body ratio identical to the iPhone 13 mini, he found these numbers:

Unfolded: 135.1 x 180.2 mm ; 8.3-inch display

Folded: 135.1 x 90.1 mm; 6-inch cover display

In other words, folding the iPad mini 7 in half would give us a foldable iPhone about as big as the device in Digital Chat Station’s claims. It would be a foldable phone that’s hardly as tall as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6, as it would feature a wider cover screen, more suitable for one-hand operation.

Wrap up

We’ll still hear many more rumors before we start getting a crystal clear image of the iPhone Fold. However, we’ll make sure to keep reporting on these leaks as we learn more about them.