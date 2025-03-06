iPhone Fold leak points to $2,000+ price tag and the return of Touch ID

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is the latest to bring more information about the long-rumored iPhone Fold. This time, the top Apple insider has tons of little details to share about this device. Most interestingly, he backs up the ongoing rumors that Cupertino will introduce a Galaxy Z Fold-like foldable, not a Galaxy Z Flip-like option. That means it’ll open like a book as opposed to an old Moto Razr.

According to Kuo, the iPhone Fold will be a “true AI-driven” device, as Apple will focus on “multimodal functionality and cross-app integration.” With a larger screen, users will be able to “chat with a chatbot about travel plans while viewing a full map app simultaneously.”

The analyst believes Touch ID will make its triumphant return to the iPhone lineup on the Fold, but it’ll be integrated into the Side Button as opposed to a Home Button. Face ID could be an issue due to thickness and internal space constraints. The book-style design device could feature a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display, as also previously rumored by other sources.

Apple will focus on a dual-lens setup for the rear camera and one front-facing option, even though the second lens will be available in both folded and unfolded states. Kuo thinks this device will be 9-9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5-4.8mm when unfolded. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 folded is 12.1mm thick. It would be impressive if Apple is able to make it as thin.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Kuo also gives more details about the crease-free display, which will have a hinge made of stainless steel and titanium alloy and a titanium alloy casing. Lastly, this device will use the same high-design battery cells expected for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Ming-Chi Kuo expects this device to cost between $2,000 and $2,5000. Despite the premium price, he says it will help “leverage the iPhone’s status as a must-have device and Apple’s loyal fanbase, it’s expected to generate strong replacement demand—despite the premium price—provided quality meets expectations.”

Currently, Apple is focusing on finishing the specs of the iPhone Fold in the second quarter of this year. The project kickoff is expected for the third quarter, and mass production is set for later next year. Apple will then already be preparing for a second-generation device, with mass production set for the second half of 2027.

Up to five million devices will be shipped in 2026, and Kuo expects up to 20 million units by 2027 as Apple will learn from the complexity of first-generation production.