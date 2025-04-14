iPhone Fold display leak claims it has an under-screen selfie camera

After several leaks discussed the display sizes of the rumored iPhone Fold, the Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station revealed the supposed resolutions of the displays on Apple’s first foldable device.

According to their post, the unfolded inner display measures approximately 7.76 inches and will feature a 2,713×1,920 resolution with “under-screen camera technology.” For the 5.49-inch outer display, Apple will apparently use a 2,088×1,422 resolution screen. The leaker believes the outer display will feature a hole punch camera.

In a previous report, Digital Chat Station said the inner display will have a 4:3 aspect ratio and under-display Face ID technology. This might be possible since other reports have already stated that Apple wants to introduce this technology in the coming years.

While it was expected to be available in this year’s iPhone 17 Pro, Apple encountered manufacturing issues with the technology, so it has been delayed to next year. If the iPhone Fold’s launch timeframe coincides with or follows closely after the iPhone 18 devices, it could mean the company will follow the same pattern with this feature.

That said, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently stated that Apple will bring back Touch ID as the main authentication method. It would be similar to what the company offers with some iPads and would help save internal space to keep the device thin.

Apple will focus on a dual-lens setup for the rear camera and one front-facing lens, even though the second lens will be available in both folded and unfolded states. Kuo believes this device will be 9-9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5-4.8mm when unfolded. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm thick when folded. It would be impressive if Apple could make it that thin.

Kuo also gives more details about the crease-free display, which will have a hinge made of stainless steel and titanium alloy and a titanium alloy casing. Lastly, this device will use the same high-design battery cells expected for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.