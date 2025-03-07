Ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air may launch alongside Apple’s thickest-ever Pro Max model

While rumors suggest Apple might introduce its thinnest iPhone to date, the new iPhone 17 Air, later this year, the company might also be readying for the same launch its thickest Pro Max model ever made.

According to Chinese leaker Ice Universe (via MacRumors), Apple plans to increase the thickness of the iPhone from 8.25mm to 8.725mm in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max. The leaker believes this depth increase “surely means a larger battery,” as the rest of the iPhone will remain unchanged.

Ice Universe corroborates previous rumors that Apple will stick with the 6.9-inch display on that model. That said, iPhone Pro Max users have always asked for more battery, even though it’s the most power-efficient iPhone Apple sells. With that in mind, a little more space might be responsible for a lot more battery life.

Besides rumors about the iPhone 17 Air’s battery life, this is the first time we hear about Apple’s plans to improve the battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. In addition to that, there’s an ongoing rumor that the entire iPhone 17 lineup will feature the same battery glue tech that Apple used for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Other reports reveal that Apple has an ambitious plan to redesign most of the iPhone 17 lineup with a new camera bars design. After years of the same “cooktop” look, the company plans to radically change the back of the phone while also returning to the aluminum and glass finish in the Pro lineup.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature the A19 Pro chip, a triple 48MP camera lens, an upgraded front-facing selfie, and now this battery capacity increase.

So far, the reports don’t believe Apple will use the C1 chip on the newer iPhone 17 Pro, but a successor modem might be present in the 2026 lineup.

Below, you can read a full guide on the iPhone 17 expected devices.