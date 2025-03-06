This may be the iPhone 17 Air’s secret sauce for solid battery life

On Thursday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo detailed the specs of the upcoming iPhone Fold. At the end of his report, Kuo said this foldable “will use the same high-density battery cells as the ultra-thin iPhone 17,” the long-rumored iPhone 17 Air.

So far, rumors have suggested that Apple is considering a 3D-stacked battery design for the handset. Batteries for phones like the iPhone use a rolling technique. The cathode, separator, and anode are rolled into a cylindrical “jelly roll” structure. Stacked batteries arrange the same three components in layers, stacked flatly on top of each other like steps. This design benefits from a more efficient use of volume, which leads to increased battery energy density.

With 3D stacked technology, battery capacity is said to get at least a 10% boost.

A leaker known as Digital Chat Station on Weibo said in a post that the iPhone 17 Air could have a battery measuring between 3,000 mAh and 4,000 mAh. However, the secret sauce for this iPhone’s solid battery life might be the C1 chip.

Apple’s 5G modem might not be the best on the market, but it is certainly the most power-efficient. Rumors suggest Apple plans to add it to the iPhone 17 Air. In addition to that, the iPhone 16e might hint at future design changes for this new device since Apple was able to redesign the internal parts of the phone to add a massive (for an iPhone) 4.005 mAh battery.

Of course, I’d assume the iPhone 17 Air might have a similar battery life to an iPhone 13 mini. Or, at best, slightly better, thanks to software optimization and the new C1 chip. This device will set the ground for the iPhone Fold, but we do have to remember that Apple’s first foldable will have a 7-inch+ display that will make room for larger battery life, while the iPhone 17 Air will be condensed in a thin design.

Lastly, if Samsung releases the Galaxy S25 Edge first, we’ll have a better look at how the iPhone 17 Air might behave in real usage, as these devices will likely have similar specs.