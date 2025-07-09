These are the iPhone 17 Air colors, according to a new leak

With Apple’s special iPhone event now about two months away, we’re seeing a noticeable uptick in iPhone 17 rumors coming down the pipeline. The latest tidbit comes from Majin Bu and sheds some light on what color options will be available for Apple’s ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. We had already seen rumblings about a blue color option, but Bu’s latest leak reveals that the iPhone 17 Air will likely ship with four colorways.

According to Bu, the iPhone 17 Air colors at launch will include black, silver, light gold, and light blue. The shade of blue will reportedly be similar to the blue option on Apple’s M4 MacBook Air.

Other iPhone 17 colors

All told, it looks like Apple is going with a soft color palette for the iPhone 17 Air. One additional rumor worth noting is that Apple’s entry-level iPhone 17 will be available in a new color, either a light lime green or a soft shade of purple. Note that Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup comes in teal, pink, white, black, and ultramarine, which is to say we might see a similar range of options on the base iPhone 17.

Presumably, Apple will take a slightly different approach to color options with its iPhone 17 Pro lineup. Recall that in years past Apple has opted for deeper colors on its iPhone Pro line, with the Midnight Green on the iPhone 11 Pro being one such example.

iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s thinnest device yet

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be just 5.5mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone in history. To date, the thinnest iPhone is the iPhone 6, which was 6.9mm thick. It’s also worth mentioning that the iPhone 17 Air will be remarkably light. Weighing in at just 145 grams, it will be even lighter than Apple’s iPhone SE 2.

To get a better sense of what the iPhone 17 Air is going to look like, check out the following video of a dummy model which leaked earlier this week.

iPhone 17 Air Black looks so good pic.twitter.com/ovOTNUKEg6 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 8, 2025

Additional iPhone 17 specs

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and will be powered by the company’s A19 Pro processor. The device will also ship with 12GB of RAM, as will the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The entry-level iPhone 17, meanwhile, will ship with 8GB of RAM. Consequently, it’s clear that Apple is positioning the iPhone 17 Air as a premium device, and it will likely be a tad more expensive than the base-model iPhone 17. It’s worth noting that this is the first year we’ll see iPhone models ship with 12GB of RAM.

Another interesting tidbit is that the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly ship with Apple’s C1, the company’s in-house-designed modem chip. The C1 originally debuted with the iPhone 16e earlier this year, and represents the first step in Apple’s goal to eventually shift away from Qualcomm as a modem supplier. The C1 is incredibly power efficient, with the iPhone 16e boasting upwards of 26 hours of battery life for video playback.

Apple has been working on an in-house modem for years, but the effort has been hampered by a variety of technical hurdles. The C1 rollout on the iPhone 16e, however, went off without a hitch and is certainly just the beginning of Apple’s efforts in the modem space.