Leaked video gives us a glimpse at Apple’s iPhone 17 Air

With WWDC now firmly behind us, the collective eyes of the tech world are now laser-focused on September and Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. While Apple’s iPhone releases in years past have followed a familiar pattern, the company’s iPhone 17 lineup will be a bit more exciting. Specifically, Apple this year is poised to release the iPhone 17 Air, an incredibly thin device that will naturally be priced at a premium.

If you’re curious about what Apple’s incredibly svelte new smartphone is going to look like, Majin Bu recently leaked a video depicting a dummy model of Apple’s iPhone 17 Air. The video aligns well with previous iPhone 17 Air leaks we’ve seen. And seeing that we’re just two months out from September, there’s a reasonable chance that the device in the video below is an accurate representation of what its final form factor will be.

iPhone 17 Air Black looks so good pic.twitter.com/ovOTNUKEg6 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 8, 2025

As for specific dimensions, the device will reportedly be just 5.5mm thick. This would make it the thinnest iPhone ever produced. As it stands now, the thinnest iPhone to ever hit the market is the iPhone 6, which is 6.9mm thick. Suffice it to say, the iPhone 17 Air will be markedly thinner than anything we’ve seen from Apple ever before. Note, though, that the 5.5mm measurement doesn’t encompass the camera bump.

With respect to weight, rumors point to the device weighing 145 grams. As a point of comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro weighs 199 grams and the iPhone SE 2 weighs 148 grams. In other words, the iPhone 17 Air will be about as powerful as the iPhone Pro models but will be markedly lighter.

A new color

As part of Apple’s effort to differentiate the iPhone 17 Air from the rest of its lineup, we’ve seen reports claiming that the device will ship in a color completely distinct from all the color options on other iPhone models. And while nothing is for certain until Apple announces it on stage, rumblings from the rumor mill suggest that the color will be a variant of blue.

Other iPhone 17 Air specs

As for other rumors, we’ve seen reports that the device will ship with Apple’s A19 Pro processor and 12GB of RAM. Put differently, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 will be more akin to a trimmed-down iPhone 17 Pro than the base-model iPhone 17. Consequently, expect Apple to charge a premium for the iPhone 17 Air.

Lastly, the device will reportedly boast a 6.6-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, a titanium-aluminum hybrid frame, and perhaps the Apple-designed C1 modem that debuted on the iPhone 16e earlier this year.

Apple hasn’t announced its iPhone event just yet, but if history is any indication, we can expect it to be unveiled sometime during the first half of September.