Apple’s new color for the iPhone 17 lineup may have just been revealed

In a couple of months, Apple is expected to finally unveil the new iPhone 17 series. The new ultra-thin model in this iPhone lineup has been widely rumored for the past year, but there are still some things we don’t know about it. One of this season’s main leakers, Weibo user Fixed Focus Digital, posted about one of the few things we haven’t yet heard regarding the iPhone 17 Air: The main new color that will be featured in marketing materials and ads.

As usual, Apple picks one standout color to lead most of its marketing for a new iPhone series. While black and white are always safe bets, there’s typically something bolder that the company highlights in ads, billboards, and more.

For the iPhone 17 Air, the leaker suggests the marketing color will be… blue. In their words, “it’s different from all the blue colors released by Apple in the past. The blue is very light.”

Some might suggest this could be similar to the Sierra Blue color, but the leaker offers another hint: “If there’s no brightness, it’s easy to confuse it with white.” So, it may not be a completely new shade. After all, the base-model iPhone 15’s blue option was very light and often mistaken for white.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

It’ll be interesting to see how this new marketing color stands out for the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 processors might have other changes

Initially, the new iPhone 17 lineup was expected to feature the A19 and A19 Pro processors. The base model and the Air version would get the A19, while the Pro models would have the Pro chip.

During this rumor cycle, a credible analyst suggested Apple would offer the base-model iPhone 17 with the A18, the 17 Air with the new A19, and the Pro models with the Pro chip.

Now, Fixed Focus Digital has compiled all the rumors and added an exclusive prediction about the chips:

iPhone 17: A19 with 8GB of memory.

A19 with 8GB of memory. iPhone 17 Air: A19 Pro with 5-core GPU and 12GB of RAM.

A19 Pro with 5-core GPU and 12GB of RAM. iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: A19 Pro with 6-core GPU and 12GB of RAM.

This is the first time we’ve heard that the iPhone 17 Air might get the Pro chip. Still, we’ll have to wait and see if other leakers confirm this report. Ultimately, we won’t know for sure until Apple unveils the devices.

Below, you can learn more about the iPhone 17.