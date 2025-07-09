OpenAI will take on Chrome with a new AI-powered browser

The rivalry between Google and OpenAI has been among the most fascinating storylines in the tech industry over the past few years, and if recent reports are to be trusted, it’s about to heat up another notch. According to Reuters, OpenAI plans to launch an AI-powered web browser in the coming weeks to challenge Google’s Chrome browser.

The report doesn’t include many details about the browser, but notes that some interactions will occur within a ChatGPT-like interface that doesn’t redirect users to other websites. It’s not much of a surprise that OpenAI wants users to be locked into its ecosystem, even if it’s not how many of us currently engage with our web browsers.

That said, the browser will likely look and feel fairly familiar, as it’s reportedly built on Chromium, which is the same codebase that powers Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and others.

Sources tell Reuters that the browser is part of the company’s long-term strategy to integrate its services into the work lives as well as the personal lives of its users. For instance, OpenAI could build its Operator agent directly into the browser, allowing it to perform tasks autonomously after being provided instructions. Imagine telling your browser to find the best Prime Day deals on a new lawn mower or find relevant sources for a research project.

More importantly, running its own browser gives OpenAI access to the same endless, invaluable stream of user data that Google and its parent company Alphabet receives through Chrome. It is impossible to overstate how important Chrome is to Google’s ad business, given that it provides the company with data on over 3 billion individuals worldwide.

It’s a source of revenue that’s simply too enciting for OpenAI to pass up. Plus, if a majority of the 400 million ChatGPT users migrate over to OpenAI’s browser, it will immediately become one of the three or four biggest web browsers on the planet.

Interestingly enough, ChatGPT head of product Nick Turley recently told the courts that OpenAI would likely put in an offer for Chrome if Google were forced to sell it off. He noted that OpenAI would be able to integrate ChatGPT directly into Chrome. Would the company still be interested in the acquisition if its own AI browser takes off this year?