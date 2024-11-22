A ChatGPT AI browser from OpenAI might help Google, as strange as that sounds

OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT Search a few weeks ago to some of its paid customers. More users are set to get the feature in the near future. You can even set ChatGPT Search as your default search engine on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge with the help of a clever extension. Also, I found that the regular ChatGPT experience has improved significantly after the introduction of Search. OpenAI now displays sources for the chatbot’s claims more prominently than before.

Not everything is flawless, as we’re in the early days of ChatGPT Search. For example, OpenAI keeps (mistakenly?) turning on ChatGPT Search for ChatGPT Free users before disabling it over and over. That goes to show that a lot of work is still needed to turn ChatGPT Search into a true Google Search rival.

I wouldn’t be surprised if OpenAI launched its AI internet browser with ChatGPT at the core, as a recent rumor claims. That’s one way to make its ChatGPT Search even more popular with existing ChatGPT users. After all, Chrome only exists because Google needed a better home for Google Search.

A ChatGPT browser could be just what OpenAI needs to compete against Google Search. But given the particular time we’re in, a product like that might actually help Google defend Chrome against a possible divestiture.

Earlier this week, the DOJ filed an updated list of remedies it will propose in its landmark antitrust case against Google. The government is asking Google to sell its Chrome browser business to improve competition in online search. Android might also be at risk.

Google has already lost the case, with a judge saying the company operates an internet search monopoly. The same judge will decide what Google has to do to address the matter next year. That’s where a Chrome sale could be on the table. As expected, Google is unhappy with the DOJ’s request.

Back to OpenAI’s interest in developing an AI internet browser, nothing is certain for the moment. But the rumor comes from a trusted source, The Information (via Reuters).

OpenAI isn’t anywhere close to launching a browser, and there’s no urgency in such a project. However, it’s one idea that the company has reportedly considered. The browser would feature built-in ChatGPT support, of course.

Since ChatGPT Search is part of ChatGPT, the browser would support ChatGPT Search directly without requiring the installation of an extension. I’m speculating here, as it’s too early to know how an OpenAI browser would work.

One would hope that OpenAI builds the browser on Chromium, which would let users continue enjoying the extensions they might have installed in Chrome. On that note, I’m an incredibly happy Edge user, and I only installed Microsoft’s browser because it supported Chrome extensions. I’m not going back to Chrome anytime soon. But I wouldn’t install an AI browser that can’t deal with Chrome extensions.

An AI internet browser isn’t the only idea OpenAI is considering to make ChatGPT Search a more competitive product. The company has been discussing ChatGPT Search with other companies and app developers, including Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline. OpenAI even made prototypes for such partnerships.

More interesting is a potential partnership with Samsung. ChatGPT might power some Galaxy AI features on Galaxy phones if such a partnership is fruitful. Samsung operates its own large language models, having just announced updates for Gauss. But it’s also working with other providers, including Google, to make Galaxy AI features available on its devices.

Interestingly, Samsung never named those partners when it first unveiled Galaxy AI in January. But Google is one of Samsung’s main partners. Rumors say that Samsung’s upcoming mixed-reality headset will feature Gemini AI.

I’ll also point out that ChatGPT is the only third-party chatbot that will be built into Apple Intelligence. Gemini and other options might be available down the road, but Apple will give OpenAI an exclusivity window, which should further boost ChatGPT’s reach.

As strange as it might sound, Google has no choice but to cheer for OpenAI right now. The more popular ChatGPT and ChatGPT Search become, the easier it might be for Google to defend against monopoly claims. Then again, even if a ChatGPT AI browser comes out right now, it might be too late to impact the final verdict in the Google antitrust case.