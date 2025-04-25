iOS 18.5 release date: When to expect Apple’s next iPhone update

If you’re tired of dealing with bugs in iOS 18.4 or simply eager for any sort of upgrade, Apple is already prepping its next release: iOS 18.5. But don’t expect fireworks—this one’s more about maintenance than new features.

If Apple sticks to its usual release pattern, iOS 18.5 should land by mid-May. It’s shaping up to be one of the smallest updates in the iOS 18 cycle, with no major new features planned. That’s likely because Apple is shifting its focus to the big reveal of iOS 19 at WWDC in June.

Here are a few changes and fixes that are expected to arrive in iOS 18.5:

Mail tweak: First spotted in iOS 18.5 beta 1, Apple is finally giving users a toggle to control Contact Photos in the Mail app. It’s a small but overdue fix for those who found the feature more distracting than helpful.

First spotted in iOS 18.5 beta 1, Apple is finally giving users a toggle to control Contact Photos in the Mail app. It’s a small but overdue fix for those who found the feature more distracting than helpful. AppleCare info: A subtle update in the Settings app adds a new AppleCare banner, complete with a logo and clearer details about your device’s coverage.

A subtle update in the Settings app adds a new AppleCare banner, complete with a logo and clearer details about your device’s coverage. Pride wallpaper: Beta 2 includes code hinting at new Pride-themed wallpapers, though they haven’t been enabled for testing yet.

When to expect iOS 18.5

All signs point to a release during the week of May 12. As recalled by MacRumors, here’s when Apple launched previous x.5 updates:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

iOS 17.5 – May 13

iOS 16.5 – May 18

iOS 15.5 – May 16

iOS 14.5 – April 26

iOS 13.5 – May 20

As you can see, these mid-cycle updates tend to be light on features, and iOS 18.5 appears no different. While Apple may roll out iOS 18.6 or even 18.7 later this year, expect only incremental changes focused on security and stability.

Curious about what’s next? Check out the rumored features coming with iOS 19 below.