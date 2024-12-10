iOS 19: Rumors, features, release date, supported devices, more

iOS 19 is Apple’s upcoming operating system for iPhone models. It’s expected to be announced during the WWDC 2025 keynote ahead of a public release in September 2025. Apple is expected to expand its Apple Intelligence features, as it still needs to catch up with Google, OpenAI, and other big AI rivals. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iOS 19 operating system update.

When will Apple announce iOS 19?

Image source: Apple Inc.

If Apple follows the trend, the company should announce iOS 19 during the WWDC 2025 keynote. The Worldwide Developers Conference usually takes place in the first week of June. While it was previously held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, Apple has changed how it promotes WWDC to a pre-recorded keynote since the pandemic started. Still, the company invites the media and developers to watch it from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

Apple will likely announce its plans during WWDC 2025 in April. As of now, Apple has already begun work on iOS 19, which is codenamed Luck.

Rumored iOS 19 features

So far, the main rumored features are related to the expansion of Apple Intelligence. Here’s what we know:

Apple Intelligence will grow, but it might take a lot longer

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple still has a few Apple Intelligence features to introduce during the iOS 18 cycle. However, more advanced features will come in 2025 or 2026 with iOS 19. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the first version of Apple Intelligence only offers “domestic” changes. However, a ChatGPT-like model is coming at a later date:

These upcoming upgrades will make Siri easier to use on a day-to-day basis, but it’s not the brain transplant that the service really needs. Siri is still based on an outdated infrastructure — AI models that have been overtaken by the technology used by ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Siri hasn’t yet been rebuilt for the generative AI age, even if Apple is trying to create the impression that it has.

It’s not just the LLM Siri chatbot that will be released in 2026. Gurman says that a “larger-than usual number of features scheduled for iOS 19 (beyond the new Siri) are already postponed until spring 2026 (when iOS 19.4 debuts).”

Siri GPT

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s new version of Siri will employ more advanced large language models (LLMs) to allow users to have long back-and-forth conversations with the virtual assistant. Sources also claim that “LLM Siri,” as Apple employees have dubbed it, will be capable of handling more sophisticated requests even faster.

Apple is currently testing the upgraded Siri on iPhones, iPads, and Macs as a standalone app, but the goal is to eventually replace Siri with the new version. Apple plans to introduce LLM Siri next year as part of iOS 19 and macOS 16 (codenamed Luck and Cheer).

As was the case with Apple Intelligence this fall, the new Siri reportedly won’t launch alongside the new hardware in 2025. Rather, Apple will announce it next year and start rolling out the upgraded Siri as early as spring 2026.

“The revamped Siri will rely on new Apple AI models to interact more like a human and handle tasks in a way that’s closer to ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini,” Gurman explains in his report. “It also will make expanded use of App Intents, which allow for more precise control of third-party apps. And the software will be able to tap into features from Apple Intelligence, such as the ability to write and summarize text.”

New emoji

New emoji coming to iOS 18. Image source: Unicode/José Adorno for BGR

Apple always adds new emojis during every iOS cycle. Even though they don’t come with the first major update, the company unveils them during the life cycle of the newest operating system.

Official iOS 19 download

iOS 19 hasn’t been officially announced. Therefore, you cannot test it or download its official version.

Supported devices

iPhone 16 features two cameras on the back. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With iOS 18, Apple maintained the same supported devices as iOS 17. However, more models may lose support as the company focuses on devices with 5G connectivity and Apple Intelligence support. These are all iPhone models that run iOS 18:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Wrap up

BGR will keep updating the iOS 19 guide as we learn more about rumored features, its release date, and more. Below is a guide highlighting all the possible new features coming to iPhone 17.