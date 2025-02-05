Apple Invites and Sports apps could hint at major iOS 19 redesign

This past year, Apple released two new apps: Apple Invites and Apple Sports. Besides that, with iOS 18, the company unveiled two unique UIs for the Action Button and the iMessage menu. With all that in mind, some iPhone users think Apple might be preparing a big iOS 19 redesign, and they might be correct.

Before iOS 18 was introduced, there was an ongoing rumor that Apple was planning a visionOS-like redesign for this software update. While it didn’t happen, it’s only natural that this rumor might be passed to iOS 19.

In January, Front Page Tech also suggested iOS 19 might get a redesign inspired by visionOS, especially the Camera app, which several users find more confusing than ever. With several layers of interaction, some have suggested Apple might need to make the Camera app simple again, and redesigning it with the visionOS UI might be a possibility.

iOS 19 is redesign year. i'm calling it pic.twitter.com/tDWAuaEYT5 — zellzoi (@zellzoi) February 4, 2025

On social media, one X user shared several screenshots of the Apple Invites app and asked, “Does this mean iOS 19 is getting a UI redesign?” Another was more confident: “iOS 19 is redesign year. I’m calling it.”

So far, it’s unclear if Apple plans to redesign iOS 19. Since the significant iOS 7 overhaul, Apple has been cautious enough to make slight changes over the updates. While the company hasn’t completely overhauled its system at once, the iPhone operating system is far different from what it was a decade ago.

Still, that didn’t stop Apple from revamping the Control Center and the Home Screen with customizable widgets, tinted icons, and so on.

Users have been asking for a visionOS-inspired iOS update as Apple has prioritized rounder cards, glassy effects, and other UI changes previously unavailable on iOS. In addition, with less exciting iPhone updates, Apple needs to make the software stand out so upgrading becomes more enticing. Otherwise, the company might have its Samsung Galaxy S25 moment, with the same smartphone with a few software tweaks as new features.

BGR has a comprehensive iOS 19 guide. We’ll keep updating it as we learn more about this future software update, which is expected to be announced at WWDC 2025 around June.