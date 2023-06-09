visionOS: Features, release date, Apple Vision Pro, more

visionOS is the announced operating system for Apple’s first spatial computer, Vision Pro. While it was first rumored to be called xrOS – it was even called that way internally – Apple decided on this other name, probably for marketing purposes. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Features

As a first-generation operating system and device, it’s hard to distinguish between features as visionOS builds the ground for Apple’s first spatial computer and its future updates. Here are its top features, as Apple announced.

Apps live in “your space,” and there’s a new App Store

Vision Pro offers familiar apps such as Apple TV, Music, Mindfulness, Freeform, Safari, Photos, Mail, Messages, and Keynote. They are always synced with your iPhone, iPad, and Mac via iCloud.

These apps can expand fully into your space, like during a Mindfulness session, where you can create a private moment of calm. With Environments, you can transform your surroundings with landscapes, letting apps grow beyond the dimensions of your room and create the perfect place to focus.

visionOS has a new App Store, which will launch with Vision Pro featuring apps built for this new operating system, as well as compatible iPad and iPhone apps.

Immersive way to experience entertainment

One of the biggest selling points of Apple Vision Pro is an immersive way to experience entertainment. With Cinema Environment, you can enjoy shows and movies at the frame rate and aspect ratio the filmmaker intended with immersive Spatial Audio. It’s possible to create a screen that feels 100 feet wide to watch Apple TV Plus, other streaming services, or even play 100 Apple Arcade games.

Apple Immersive Videos, for example, will offer 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio

Spatial Videos and Photos

Image source: Apple Inc.

visionOS also brings a new way to visualize captured photos and videos. With the Apple Vision Pro, you can take spatial videos and photos, which offer content with impressive depth, just like if you could jump into the moment. You can find them on the Photos app and increase the size for a more immersive experience.

FaceTime and collaboration

FaceTime videos are life-size, and as new people join, the call simply expands in your room with visionOS. Within FaceTime, you can use apps to collaborate with colleagues on the same documents simultaneously.

For those wearing the Apple Vision Pro, the device creates a digital Persona that allows others to see you while you’re wearing Apple’s gadget in a “dynamic, natural representation of your face and hand movements.” Users can even take advantage of SharePlay, so you continue to see everyone in large video tiles while sharing an app.

Mac integration with visionOS

A Vision Pro user interacting with multiple apps. Image source: Apple Inc.

The Mac will play an important role with visionOS and the Apple Vision Pro. These are two ways Mac computers will integrate with the new operating system:

Bring your Mac wirelessly into Vision Pro with Mac Virtual Display. You can place it anywhere in space and use Vision Pro as an enormous, private, portable 4K display

You can use the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad as Bluetooth accessories of the Vision Pro.

visionOS will be available alongside Apple Vision Pro. The spatial computer is expected to hit the US market in early 2024, which means between January and April.

visionOS Compatibility

visionOS will be compatible with the Apple Vision Pro, the company’s first spatial computer. BGR will update the list as Apple announces new products over the years.