Apple is trying to justify the Vision Pro price tag with new immersive videos

Apple Vision Pro users will soon have a few new reasons to justify their crazy-expensive spatial computer. With users complaining about the lack of apps and media for the headset, Apple announced a selection of new immersive video series, films, and concerts that will be arriving on the platform starting today.

In a press release, Apple says its Immersive Videos offer “a remarkable storytelling format that leverages 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action.”

The new Boundless series invites viewers to experience once-in-a-lifetime trips from wherever they are with Hot Air Balloons. The next installment of Wild Life, the nature documentary series that brings viewers up close to some of the most interesting creatures on the planet, arrives in August. Elevated, an aerial travel series, will launch in September.

Later this year, users can enjoy special performances featuring the world’s biggest artists, starting with an immersive experience from The Weeknd; the first scripted Apple Immersive short film, Submerged, written and directed by Academy Award winner Edward Berger; a behind-the-scenes and on-the-court view of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend; and Big-Wave Surfing, the first installment of a new sports series with Red Bull.

“Apple Immersive Video is a groundbreaking leap forward for storytelling, offering Apple Vision Pro users remarkable experiences with an unparalleled sense of realism and immersion,” said Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications. “From soaring over volcanoes in Hawaii and surfing huge waves in Tahiti, to enjoying performances by the world’s biggest artists and athletes from all-new perspectives, Apple Immersive Video revolutionizes the way people experience places, stories, sports, and more by making viewers feel like they’re truly there. It’s the next generation of visual storytelling, and we’re excited to bring it to more people around the world.”

Apple Vision Pro Immersive Videos are now available in the TV app for users in Australia, Canada, China mainland, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. at no additional cost.